What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane

This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF

"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not

Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game

The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
Georgia football vs Kent State opening line set for Week 4 matchup

Georgia is set to return home for its third non-conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Kent State on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina and the Golden Flashes are coming off a 63-10 win over Long Island. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this season, with a +8.3 margin against the spread.
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery

Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
Texas plans to appeal targeting call against LB DeMarvion Overshown in win over UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second time in as many games, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown found himself at the center of a controversial targeting call, but the infraction levied against him in Saturday’s 41-20 win over UTSA carries lingering consequences. After a replay review overturned a penalty in a 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama where Overshown was flagged for targeting Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, the officials in Saturday’s game decided to take a second look at Overshown dropping quarterback Frank Harris for an 8-yard loss on a third-and-8 early in the fourth quarter and, ultimately, ejected him from the game after determining he committed a targeting foul.
