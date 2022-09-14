Read full article on original website
What Kansas State players said after their 17-10 loss to Tulane
This is what Kansas State players are saying after their 17-10 loss to Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “It wasn’t going our way. I haven’t looked at the stats or anything but we didn’t get a lot of first downs. For that mentality of us, as an offense, saying we’re going to win this game no matter what. I think it speaks volumes to our preparation but we have to come back better.”
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon soar in new AP Top 25
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings last week. And both the Bulldogs and new No. 2 Alabama put up impressive showings for Week 4 voters to consider. The highest-ranked team to fall this week came in the Big Ten where No. 11 Michigan State could not top Washington on the road.
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
Sam Pittman says Bobby Petrino outcoached him during Arkansas-Missouri State game
The Arkansas Razorbacks overcame adversity, probably more than they would've liked, in a 38-27 victory over the Missouri State Bears. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman felt his team was fortunate to escape with a victory and believes he was outcoached by Missouri State's Bobby Petrino. The Razorbacks found themselves in...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri State
No. 10 Arkansas overcame a 17-0 deficit on its way to a 38-27 win over Missouri State Saturday night inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Razorbacks entered the contest as 25-point favorites but never felt comfortable until the under-10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Hogs'...
Billy Napier, Anthony Richardson questioned by media after Florida football struggles in 31-28 win over USF
"They played well, they've got a transfer at quarterback and a slot of skill players," Napier said, via Swamp247. "They blocked us well, gave us some unique concepts. So a ton of respect for what Jeff’s building. He’s a good friend of mine. We made it hard, but I tell you what — a lot of that had to do with South Florida and their execution."
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Arch Manning puts on a show against 5A competition
Texas five-star quarterback commit Arch Manning put together one of his best performances of his high school career Friday night against 5A Benton, totaling 317 passing yards on 22/38 for 4 touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. The highlight of Manning's elite performance in a comeback 54-52 win was a...
Snap Judgments: Georgia football dominates yet again in SEC road victory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia’s first trip outside the Peach State this season proved quite sweet for the Bulldogs. No. 1 Georgia roughed up South Carolina on Saturday in what proved to be a 48-0 victory for the road Bulldogs. The win added to what’s been an impressive start to the season for Georgia, which ripped apart South Carolina with 24 first-half points and kept its foot on the throttle in the second half of the team’s blowout win over an FBS foe.
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Inside the Numbers & Injury Report
No. 10 Arkansas survived a scare and improved to 3-0 on the season with a 38-27 come-from-behind victory over Bobby Petrino and his Missouri State Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) Saturday night. KJ Jefferson completed 19-of-31 passes for a career-high 385 yards, 123 of which...
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Florida State QB Jordan Travis leaves in first half vs. Louisville with apparent leg injury
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was injured with an apparent leg injury following a sack late in the first half of the Seminoles' Friday night contest vs. Louisville. Travis had completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 157 yards with two touchdowns and one interception at the time of his injury. Florida State trailed by a score of 21-14 at the time of Travis' injury.
Mike Leach 'jealous' of 'turnover sword' Arizona used to spear Mississippi State's footballs in Week 2 game
The Mississippi State football team had multiple footballs destroyed by the University of Arizona during the Bulldogs' Week 2 win at Arizona after the Wildcats showed off a "turnover sword," spearing footballs with a cactus-shaped sword that were recovered in turnovers forced by the Arizona defense. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during his weekly radio show, was asked if he felt the Wildcats should have been penalized for their actions involving an opponent's property. But Leach laughed it off in a spiel, saying he was "jealous" he didn't think of the same idea for Mississippi State before saying he's confident Arizona will compensate for the footballs.
Georgia football vs Kent State opening line set for Week 4 matchup
Georgia is set to return home for its third non-conference game of the season. The Dawgs will take on Kent State on Saturday, with kickoff set for Noon ET and the SEC Network set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 48-7 win over South Carolina and the Golden Flashes are coming off a 63-10 win over Long Island. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 2-1 against the spread this season, with a +8.3 margin against the spread.
Early on-field success could help Florida State have an impressive week on the recruiting trail
Things couldn't be going much better for Mike Norvell and Florida State on the football field this season. They handled their week zero opponent Duquesne easily. They then traveled to New Orleans and beat a talented LSU team before coming away with a road win against the Louisville Cardinals this past Friday.
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery
Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
Texas A&M vs. Miami football: Aggies suspend WRs Chris Marshall, Evan Stewart; CBs Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie
Texas A&M enters Saturday against Miami with four Aggies true freshmen suspended, according to GigEm247. They are wide receivers Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart, and cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. The four "are suspended for at least a half and possible the whole game," GigEm247 reported. Marshall, Stewart and...
Texas plans to appeal targeting call against LB DeMarvion Overshown in win over UTSA
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second time in as many games, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown found himself at the center of a controversial targeting call, but the infraction levied against him in Saturday’s 41-20 win over UTSA carries lingering consequences. After a replay review overturned a penalty in a 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama where Overshown was flagged for targeting Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, the officials in Saturday’s game decided to take a second look at Overshown dropping quarterback Frank Harris for an 8-yard loss on a third-and-8 early in the fourth quarter and, ultimately, ejected him from the game after determining he committed a targeting foul.
