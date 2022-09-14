Read full article on original website
Polygon
Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary. The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the...
Polygon
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
Polygon
Pokémon Go ‘Test Your Mettle’ event guide
Pokémon Go’s “Test Your Mettle” event has a steel-type theme and introduces Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the game. The event runs from Sept. 16-21 and features a handful of special bonuses. Notably, you’ll get. for catching Pokémon with nice, great, or excellent throws. Completing...
Polygon
Can AI art democratize tabletop game publishing?
The latent space has been compared to the Wild West in its lawlessness, but that metaphor disguises the true weirdness of its uncanny valleys. Faceless men struggle to be rendered out of fog, textured spires extend to the horizon, night markets fade in and out of existence as Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings transform into Pizza Huts. As art is necromanced in the style of dead and living artists, one of the latent space’s valleys fills with the commands of a million sculptors and users. Though this may sound like a great setting for a tabletop role-playing campaign (with genre-mashing, surrealness, and questions about life and humanity), the latent space is becoming a questionable tool in a TTRPG designer or artist’s belt for commercial releases, fan creations, and more. The latent space, put simply, is a metaphorical location full of all of the possible images AI could create, each altered by a different factor or prompt. In this growing world of AI art generation, as the generative tools improve each month, so do the ethical questions about the future of TTRPG art.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Genshin Impact’s 3.1 patch brings back Scaramouche, and he’s in trouble
Hoyoverse continues to release regular updates to its sprawling open-world adventure, Genshin Impact. The upcoming 3.1 patch will continue to build upon players’ journeys in the recently added Sumeru region and introduce a desert region to explore. Additionally, players can expect featured banners for characters like Cyno, Candace, and Nilou.
Polygon
Drifting Home doubles down on Penguin Highway’s fantasy and friction
As a child, moving to a new home can feel less like an adventure than like facing the destruction of the known world. That apocalyptic feeling should seem overly dramatic in hindsight, but Penguin Highway director Hiroyasu Ishida takes it seriously and gives it a startlingly literal face in his second anime feature, Drifting Home, now streaming on Netflix. Drifting Home’s elementary schooler protagonists Kosuke and Natsume are coming to terms with the loss of their former apartment building, when it suddenly heads out toward the middle of the ocean with them and their friends aboard.
Polygon
Whew! Ken’s not divorced in Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter fans have been pretty worried about ol’ Ken Masters for the past few months. After artwork of Ken’s new look in Street Fighter 6 leaked, in tandem with some grim personal news for Ryu’s longtime rival, things were looking pretty bleak. But the good news is that, despite conjecture and rumormongering, Ken is not divorced from his loving wife in Street Fighter 6.
Polygon
Sci-fi shooter Earth: Revival tries to do everything, to its peril
The year is 2112. Following first contact with a hostile alien force, Earth has been left ravaged. You, one of apparently (but not really) few survivors, are tasked with becoming a crackshot sci-fi super-soldier who specializes in all things shootybangs. As you level up, the number beside your name increases, although not in adherence to any rhyme or reason. Once it looks high enough, you enter a dungeon with three of your friends to complete basic fetch quests before challenging a monster who is noticeably larger than the monsters surrounding it to a war of attrition. This is Earth: Revival.
Polygon
Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed
Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster. For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.
Polygon
Call of Duty is still at the center of Microsoft’s fight to acquire Activision
Sony and Microsoft’s war of words over the Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continued on Thursday, with both companies exchanging statements about Microsoft’s commitment to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation. The public back-and-forth occurred just as reports suggest that the European Union may increase its...
Polygon
Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals over 90 gameplay videos
In an unprecedented leak, more than 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 have surfaced online. The leaker posted the videos on GTAForums under the username teapotuberhacker. They claimed to have accessed them directly from Rockstar Games’ internal Slack. The videos show robberies, gunplay, open-world driving, and...
Polygon
Indigenous RPG Coyote & Crow is a hit, and a new anthology of adventures is on the way
In 2021, Connor Alexander set out to publish the world’s first tabletop role-playing game conceived and authored by Native American and First Nations writers. In 2022 he delivered with Coyote & Crow, the core rulebook that underpins an entire RPG universe. The reception was positive beyond his wildest dreams, and he’s carrying that momentum forward into a new anthology of adventures: Coyote & Crow: Stories of the Free Lands is live now on Backerkit, with delivery set for later in 2023.
Polygon
Suikoden 1 and 2 remasters coming next year
After teasing the return of a beloved game series, Konami actually delivered the goods at this year’s Tokyo Game Show: in 2023, it will release remasters of the classic role-playing games Suikoden and Suikoden 2. Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars — yes,...
Polygon
Overwatch’s Assault maps are going away but could return, reworked, in Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 goes live in October, veteran Overwatch players will notice that a few maps — Hanamura, Volskaya, and Temple of Anubis, specifically — will effectively disappear from the game. Those three Assault-type maps won’t be part of the normal rotation in quick play and competitive games, as Blizzard is moving away from the contentious game type and bringing a new mode, Push, to Overwatch 2.
Polygon
PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says
When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation VR2 headset is released in 2023, it won’t be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR, the company confirmed Friday. “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Hideaki Nishino, senior...
