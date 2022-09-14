ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sues Amazon over third-party contracting

By By Jeremy B. White
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqGnc_0hvLk94600

SAN FRANCISCO — California is challenging Amazon in a case that could reshape the e-commerce giant’s business model by forcing it to lift restrictions on third-party vendors.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Wednesday that his office was suing Amazon for requiring merchants to enter agreements that penalize them if they offer their products elsewhere for lower prices. Bonta, a Democrat, argued that Amazon has violated California laws barring anti-competitive practices by shutting out competitors and effectively cementing higher prices — and he is seeking a court order barring Amazon from requiring third-party contracts that limit price competition, along with restitution for merchants and other financial penalties.

"Amazon makes consumers think they are getting the lowest prices possible, when in fact, they cannot get the low prices that would prevail in a freely competitive market because Amazon has coerced and induced its third-party sellers and wholesale suppliers to enter into anticompetitive agreements on price," the complaint alleges. "The intent and effect of these agreements is to insulate Amazon from price competition, entrenching Amazon’s dominance, preventing effective competition, and harming consumers and the California economy."

Bonta cast the lawsuit as a means to ensure Californians are not paying inflated prices during a time of rising costs.

“Through its illegal actions, the quote ‘everything store’ has effectively set a price floor costing Californians more for just about everything,” Bonta said at a news conference in San Francisco.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that Bonta “had it exactly backwards,” arguing a victory by California would result in higher prices.

“Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,“ the statement said. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the broadest selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”

The case adds to the legal clouds encircling Amazon’s use of third-party sellers. The company agreed to shut down its “Sold by Amazon” program earlier this year and paid a fine after Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson launched a price-fixing investigation .

More recently, a superior court judge rejected a lawsuit from Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine accusing Amazon of violating the district’s anti-competitive behavior laws by arguing, like Bonta, that third-party contracts artificially inflate prices. The new California lawsuit is nearly identical to that case, which Racine's office said it planned to appeal . The Washington, D.C. Superior Court judge who dismissed the suit wrote that merchants are free to sell wherever they choose, and that they can simply not sell their wares on Amazon if they don’t like the terms.

In 2019 Amazon said it would stop enforcing certain contract terms that blocked merchants from offering lower prices elsewhere. But according to Bonta's office, it continued the practice.

Bonta said he had confidence his suit would succeed under California laws barring anti-competitive behavior. He also said he hoped the Legislature — in which he previously served — would introduce legislation cracking down on business tactics that discourage competition.

Amazon will need to contend with California’s lawsuit as it faces mounting political pressure on Capitol Hill. The company has fortified its lobbying corps , and its CEO has personally urged senators to oppose antitrust legislation that would penalize Amazon and other tech giants for elevating their products over rivals’ offerings. The company has tried to enlist third-party sellers in that effort, arguing federal restrictions would hurt everyone who sells through the website.

Documents provided to POLITICO this summer appear to show Amazon seeking to undercut competitors selling on its platform. The California lawsuit says that Amazon has misled enforcement agencies and investigators from around the world.

Federal regulators are also scrutinizing the company’s business practices. The Federal Trade Commission is conducting a wide-ranging investigation of its retail, device and cloud computing operations, and scrutinizing the company over possible privacy violations and other consumer harms involving its Prime subscription business. It also recently began vetting Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of robot vacuum manufacturer iRobot, and $3.9 billion takeover of One Medical, seeking to determine if the deals violate antitrust laws.

This is not the first time the California attorney general’s office has taken aim at Amazon. Bonta secured a court order last year compelling Amazon to disclose more information about Covid-19 case numbers among its workforce, and he has urged more oversight of a fulfillment warehouse’s environmental impact.

California lawmakers have also increasingly sought to rein in the tech industry in recent years. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is weighing a bill that would set children's privacy and safety standards for websites, apps and platforms often visited by children under 18. A related proposal to create legal liability for platforms that addict kids stalled this year.

Josh Sisco contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Trumps Sharpie
3d ago

Democrats need to be banned from opening any investigations or suing of anyone. They need a warning label tattooed on their forehead.

Reply(2)
9
Related
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Karl Racine
Person
Gavin Newsom
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Trump rallies for Vance — and himself — in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday rallied for J.D. Vance in the key battleground state of Ohio, seeking to shore up his standing among Republicans with primary season over and a slew of candidates tacking to the middle ahead of the November midterms. After hailing Vance as an “incredible patriot...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Price Competition#California Lawmakers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Democrat#Californians
KTVU FOX 2

Here's how to get California earthquake alerts

OAKLAND, Calif. - California's earthquake warning system activated swiftly Tuesday night, sending an alert to the cellphones of Santa Rosa residents and those in surrounding areas of a 4.4 magnitude temblor. California uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, and new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to residents' cell...
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'

Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
POLITICO

Holtec wants more tax credits, grants

Holtec, the Camden-based nuclear equipment company, has seen plenty of controversy in New Jersey. But it’s apparently not very politically radioactive. The politically connected company, which includes on its board South Jersey Democratic power broker George Norcross and former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Saxton (as a director emeritus), is working to build new, small nuclear reactors both on its Camden campus and a yet-to-be determined location. And it’s thinking about locating one at Oyster Creek. So it approached Senate Environment and Energy Committee Chair Bob Smith (D-Middlesex), who last month introduced a bill that would make the company eligible for major tax incentives and grants to build them. How much? I can’t calculate that, but my very rough guess is somewhere in the hundreds of millions.
INCOME TAX
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
258K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy