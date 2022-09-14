ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Langlade County drivers reminded to be watchful around schools

Antigo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

School is back in session, and Antigo police ask residents to use caution while driving during the morning and afternoon hours around all schools and playgrounds.

The speed limit is 15 mph in school zones when children are present, even if classes are over for the day. Also remember to watch for children loading and unloading from school buses.

It is illegal to pass a school bus while the red lights are flashing. Watch for busses stopped on a four-lane highway. If a license plate of a violator is obtained by the driver of the school bus, the registered owner of the vehicle not

stopping for the bus may be cited.

Remember that not all students are inside the school for certain classes. Some students will be on playgrounds, walking the boardwalk, bicycling or using several of the football, baseball, and tennis courts for athletics.

WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in motorcycle crash

UPDATE: Police say one person is dead and three other people were injured in a crash involving four motorcycles in Lincoln County. The crash was reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday on County Hwy. A just north of County Hwy. U, across from the Tomahawk Speedway. Police say that one...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Homicide charge expected in weekend crash that left 8-year-old boy dead

A 41-year-old Merrill man is expected to face homicide charges after a crash Saturday that left an 8-year-old boy dead and a woman critically injured, police say. Alcohol is suspected in the crash, which was reported at about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 17 near Sunrise Road in the town of Merrill. Multiple deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with several troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene.
MERRILL, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

