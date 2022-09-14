Langlade County drivers reminded to be watchful around schools

School is back in session, and Antigo police ask residents to use caution while driving during the morning and afternoon hours around all schools and playgrounds.

The speed limit is 15 mph in school zones when children are present, even if classes are over for the day. Also remember to watch for children loading and unloading from school buses.

It is illegal to pass a school bus while the red lights are flashing. Watch for busses stopped on a four-lane highway. If a license plate of a violator is obtained by the driver of the school bus, the registered owner of the vehicle not

stopping for the bus may be cited.

Remember that not all students are inside the school for certain classes. Some students will be on playgrounds, walking the boardwalk, bicycling or using several of the football, baseball, and tennis courts for athletics.