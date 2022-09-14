ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monica Lewinsky weighs in on Ken Starr's death: 'I imagine it's painful loss for those who love him'

By Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Monica Lewinsky captured her thoughts about the death of Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who helped uncover her affair with former President Bill Clinton, saying in a tweet,  "I imagine it’s a painful loss," for his loved ones.

Starr investigated the former president and his wife, Hillary Clinton, for years, including an investigation into an Arkansas real estate deal the couple was involved in. He died Tuesday at age 76.

“As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings,” Lewinsky said Tuesday on Twitter . “But of more importance, is that I imagine it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”

Lewinsky, who interned at the White House in the mid-1990s, had sexual relations with Clinton. The investigation into that relationship led to Clinton’s impeachment and almost removed him from office.

She has said she was interrogated for hours in 1998 by Starr’s prosecutors and was threatened with prison if she did not cooperate with the investigation, a demand she initially refused.

Official White House photo taken Nov. 17, 1995 from page 3179 of Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr's report on President Clinton, showing President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

Starr's prosecutors learned of the affair from former White House staffer Linda Tripp who had been recording her conversations with Lewinsky about Clinton during their time at the White House.

He also issued the Starr Report, the findings of the independent counsel’s investigation, and it served as the basis of the Republican’s impeachment case against Clinton.

Lewinsky became Starr's key witness in the impeachment trial against Clinton.

Lewinsky later said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, mostly because of "having been publicly outed and ostracized.'' She also for years was subjected to jokes about the affair.

Lewinsky wrote in a Vanity Fair essay in 2018, that she recalls seeing Starr at a restaurant while she was out with her family, and said that "his demeanor, almost pastoral, was somewhere between avuncular and creepy. He kept touching my arm and elbow, which made me uncomfortable."

She gave a TED Talk in 2015 called the “The Price of Shame,” and has become an anti-bullying activist.

Starr would later write in his book "Contempt: A memoir of the Clinton Investigation,'' that "I deeply regret that I took on the Lewinsky phase of the investigation. But at the same time, as I still see it twenty years later, there was no practical alternative to my doing so."

Contributing: The Associated Press

SoFedUp
3d ago

Everyone should probably ease up on Monica! She was Very Young... Working as an Aide to the President of the United States! Bill was a powerful man, who obviously, tempted, lured and enticed Monica into what she believed "was a relationship"...There were "promises" made! She was naive enough to believe him! Yes, Bill was married - And Monica knew better than to get involved...But, how do you say, "No" to your Boss, "The Most Powerful Man In The World"? ( Plus, she had an aspiring Political Career that he could destroy in One Second if she didn't comply!) The affair Totally destroyed Her life while "Slick Willie" survived! I see her as "A Victim of Circumstances" and Bill as The Scum Dog he is...

Colin Joiner
3d ago

if that was so traumatic for her why did she keep the dress with the stain on it it just came out a little quicker than she wanted it to

Nehemiah Marcus
3d ago

Ken Start is probably burning in H#ll wondering why Jesus and Jehovah rejected him from paradise. These fake Christians need to learn that you can't bend and twist the bible fir your own greed and prejudices without eternal consequences.

