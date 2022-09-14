Arrest made in Lafayette fatal hit-and-run crash

LAFAYETTE, La. – A Maurice woman has turned herself into police after a warrant was issued in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Kimberly Dickinson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail for felony hit and run and driving under suspension.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 am on September 10, 2022.

Rodney James Dural, 58, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police. Dural was found lying dead in the roadway.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel