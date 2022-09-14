ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
96.9 KISS FM

Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
96.9 KISS FM

Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo

Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
96.9 KISS FM

Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.

Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
96.9 KISS FM

Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
96.9 KISS FM

Tis The Season For Porch Pirates in Amarillo

I hate that we live in a world where something like this even has to be said or done, but here we are talking about it again. We are getting into the season of online orders. Lots of people buy stuff online and they should feel safe enough to be able to have their packages delivered and expect them to be there on their porch when they get home.
96.9 KISS FM

New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.

Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
