And The Award For The Oldest Business In Amarillo Goes To?
The history of any city is typically well documented. Things such as when a city was first settled, when they got their first government, the first building that was erected, etc. That kind of stuff you can find almost anywhere, whether it be on Google or in a history class.
What Happened to Ly’s Cafe on Amarillo Boulevard?
I am the first to admit sometimes I miss things. I try not to but it is all part of being human. Now when it comes to food it really surprises me if I don't hear about a new place coming to town. On the same note, it really surprises...
The Long History of The Big Texan and it’s Sign in Amarillo
You drive by it all the time. When you have out-of-town guests they want to see the 72 oz steak. They all think for a minute "Hey, maybe I can eat it" then they see the size of it and think better. I am talking about The Big Texan. You...
Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons
Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
Urgent! It’s Time to Take the Trash Out Amarillo
Let's face it Amarillo has gotten a bit trashy, with dumpsters overflowing and people just dumping their junk in random places. It's time we cleaned it up. National Cleanup Day is Saturday, September 17, 2022. It's a day when people all over the country clean up their cities. The City of Amarillo is participating and has a huge goal to collect 100 tons of trash.
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
What Is Pho And Where Can You Find Amarillo’s Best?
When I first moved to Amarillo, I had never tried pho. It didn't take long for someone to suggest. Now it's one of my absolute favorites. If you're not sure pho is, or you're wondering where to get it, I've got you covered. Here is where you can find the...
Don’t Miss These Exciting Shows at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is something people in the Texas Panhandle look forward to each year. In fact, families will save up and spend an entire paycheck to come to the fair to enjoy, the food, the fun, and the rides. That or they just spend that much money trying to win a goldfish.
[PHOTOS] Can You Really Live the Cabin Life in Amarillo?
You are planning your next vacation. You want to head to the mountains. That crisp air just seems to relax you. You start your search for a place to stay. Oh, yeah it's the cabin life for you. Then vacation is over and you have to head home. All good...
Lose Power In Amarillo Yesterday? You Can Blame Alcohol.
Well, I've been waiting ALL WEEK for the bizarre story to come out of Amarillo, and we've finally gotten it. Normally, a power outage isn't something that brings out the weirdness in a city, but #onlyinamarillo does it actually do that. There was a pickup truck cruising, ok not cruising,...
Win Tickets to See The Frontmen Live at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is an amazingly fun time. It is something almost everybody looks forward to each and every year. Something new is happening at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair. It's called the Dancin' in the Dirt Series. The series kicks off with Wade Bowen on Friday, September 16th and The Frontmen will take the stage on Saturday, September 17th.
Mistreatment of Amarillo Staff Leads to Post on Facebook
One of the reasons I love social media is you can reach so many people. It's a great way to get get a ton of information about the business, family, and friends. It's also a great way to promote your business. It's also a great way to let your customers...
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
Why Amarillo Parents Extremely Unhappy With AISD Absence Policy
(In the original published version, we regrettably failed to include the portion of the text that defines an excused absence and the necessary documentation to provide the school administration. We sincerely apologize and have now included it below) Recently, a post on social media caused a bit of a stir...
Tis The Season For Porch Pirates in Amarillo
I hate that we live in a world where something like this even has to be said or done, but here we are talking about it again. We are getting into the season of online orders. Lots of people buy stuff online and they should feel safe enough to be able to have their packages delivered and expect them to be there on their porch when they get home.
Get Excited Horror Fans. Tascosa Drive-In Might Go Old School.
If you're a fan or horror movies, there's something coming up you need to keep an eye out for. It looks like Tascosa Drive-In might be going a bit old school. But instead of just a double feature, there's a massive marathon coming. A "Dust Til Dawn" Horror Marathon At...
New Slide At St. Mary’s Park? The Kids Skin Says Thank You.
Anyone over the age of say 15-20 years old probably experienced it. You know, that time you go out to the park to play on the playground. Running around and swinging on a tire, getting on the merry-go-round that you manually spun, and seeing how fast you could get it to go, the monkey bars that burned your hands as you grabbed them and forced you to move quicker.
Do You Need New Books? Time For Annual Amarillo Library Book Sale.
Books are great for a lot of things. They a take a room from drab to intellectual in a split-second. They fill up unused space on shelves. Sometimes, they're even great for reading. That's the part I'm most excited about. This weekend marks the return of Amarillo Library's annual book...
This Is Great News For Canyon, TX; New Playground Coming In Oct
This has been a long time coming for the city of Canyon, TX. A new playground is coming to the city, and it's in honor of someone who was loved by the community. A ground breaking ceremony will be held in October for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground. A Playground...
