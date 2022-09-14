ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig

Mary Emelyn Ellis Buehrig, age 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her Clearwater, FL home on September 9, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents: Walter Britton Ellis and Bertha Johnson Ellis, six of her siblings: Earl, Beryl, Walter, Robert, Richard, and Jim Ellis, 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother: Gerald Ellis (Jean,) her children: Robert Buehrig (Becky,) Brit-ton Buehrig (Lavonna,) Cindy (Bruce Walker,) Gerald Buehrig (Lynn,) Bonnie-Sue (John Brandvik,) and David Buehrig (Maria.) She is further survived by 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and many other beloved relatives.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin mental health conference aims to provide help, hope, healing

DUNEDIN — Delores Mortimer is founder and director of the House of Mercy and Encouragement Foundation, or HOME, a mental health and educational services nonprofit whose plans got a bit sidetracked during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that things are safer and more stable, Mortimer can fully realize her dream...
DUNEDIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy