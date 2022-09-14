Read full article on original website
Latest RV Rocks fish placed at Hoyle Field
The latest fish in the Roanoke Valley Rocks campaign is now at the entrance of Hoyle Field at Roanoke Rapids High School. Lori Medlin, president and CEO of the Halifax County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the fish was painted by Chaloner Middle School art teacher Shelley Rideout, who she described as “a dedicated and talented artist.”
Donald 'Steve' Stephenson Jenkins
Donald “Steve” Stephenson Jenkins of Halifax passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born in 1938 in Halifax County to the late Daniel Jenkins and Bessie Lassiter Jenkins. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served in the Elite group MAAG during...
Shotwell named county HRM director
Halifax County announced that Senior Human Resources Analyst Kristin Shotwell has been selected as the new human resources management director. She began her new job Thursday. With former director Renee Perry’s selection as deputy county manager in June, a recruitment and interview process was conducted to find her replacement.
One arrested, one sought in Sept. 9 assault
One man was arrested and another is being sought in an assault which occurred last Friday night. The victim’s child, an 8-year-old girl, called 911 after her mother’s phone was taken, Captain Jamie Hardy of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said. The child told dispatchers that her mother...
RRPD roundup: Juveniles charged in store heist; cocaine trafficking
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Captain Jamie Hardy:. On Tuesday officers responded to an armed robbery call at ZAZA Tobacco & Vape in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue. The victim told officers two people described as Black males entered the store wearing masks and...
