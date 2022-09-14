Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania gubernatorial race: Republican candidate Doug Mastriano campaigns in Drexel Hill
With just 54 days to go until November 8, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano stopped in Drexel Hill, Delaware County Thursday, campaigning with former US Senator Rick Santorum.
Mercury
Christine Flowers: John Fetterman, many women aren’t in your camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Montgomery County isn’t as blue as the city it borders, but it’s also not as red as many regions in the state where Trump signs still line the highways.
WGAL
Doug Mastriano and Rick Santorum hold rally in Drexel Hill
DREXEL HILL, Pa. — A former U.S. senator rallied with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Thursday evening. Mastriano was in Delaware County, hoping to unify support in a region of the state that typically votes Democrat. Mastriano is borrowing some support from Rick Santorum, the former U.S. senator...
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County Voter Services to host telephone town hall
Montgomery County Voter Services is hosting a telephone town hall on September 28 to connect voters with the information they need to vote in this fall’s General Election. Key election officials will be on hand to share the latest on registering to vote, applying for a mail-in ballot, signing up to be a poll worker and more.
Krasner supporters pack Philly church after Pa. House contempt vote: ‘We are supporting democracy’
Philadelphia political and religious leaders gathered Wednesday night at Mother Bethel AME Church in a show of support for District Attorney Larry Krasner. The rally came a day after the Pennsylvania state House voted to hold him in contempt for failing to comply with the subpoena of the House Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The committee is operating in tandem with a Republican-led effort to impeach Krasner.
fox29.com
DA Krasner pushes back against impeachment movement lead by Pennsylvania Republicans
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is planning a gathering Wednesday with supporters by his side to push back against a State House vote holding him in contempt. The two-term Democrat stood with members of Philadelphia City Council Wednesday as they detailed plans to protect abortion rights. Krasner said...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvanians shared whether they planned to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues were influencing their decision. "Democrat because I feel like they're going to better protect our country" and "they're pro-choice," an Allentown local told Fox News. But another Pennsylvanian...
philasun.com
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
Fetterman campaigns with 'outstanding' council members who support calls to 'defund the police'
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman spent a portion of his Monday evening on the campaign trail with three West Philadelphia council members who have expressed support for efforts to defund police departments. In photos shared to one of his social media accounts, Fetterman, who referred to the council members...
Bill from Bucks County lawmaker would require mandatory jail time for illegal gun possession
A Pennsylvania lawmaker from Bucks County is introducing a bill that would require mandatory minimum prison sentences for anyone convicted of illegally carrying a firearm.
Philadelphia raising Election Day pay for poll workers
The Philadelphia City Commissioners have raised the pay for poll workers, in hopes of fighting the chronic shortage of people to staff voting locations on Election Day.
Montgomery County to Receive Part of $1B Settlement Pa. Made with Pharmaceutical Companies
Montgomery County will receive part of the more than $1 billion settlement between Pa. and three major pharmaceutical distributors regarding their roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic, reported John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. All 67 counties in the Commonwealth are eligible for part of the settlement. The factors...
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Northeast Philly school wins national Blue Ribbon honors
One Philadelphia school — The Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush High School — is among the ten Pennsylvania schools being recognized with national Blue Ribbon honors.
sanatogapost.com
38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds
HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
These Bucks County Schools Were Named As Some of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Recipients
Two Bucks County schools recently made the list of select learning establishments that are recognized for their academic prowess. Council Rock High School South and New Hope-Solebury Middle School in New Hope are two of the ten Pennsylvania schools that made the list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
Influx of New Yorkers to Montgomery County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Montgomery County outside of the tristate area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
