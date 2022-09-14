Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Park Record
PCMR chief hopeful Parkites approach ski season with fresh perspective
With snowmaking operations expected to start at Park City Mountain Resort in mid-October, the resort’s new chief is hopeful Parkites can leave the frustrating winter of 2021-2022 behind and approach the upcoming ski season with a fresh perspective. Although Deirdra Walsh, the vice president and chief operating officer of...
Park Record
Park City Museum grateful for the Hal Compton Fund
Although Hal Compton, Park City’s Historian Laureate, passed away in 2020, his legacy of work with the Park City Museum will live on through the Hal Compton Fund. The undisclosed amount, privately donated by Compton’s family, is part of the museum’s general endowment, and will be used to beef up programming, said Morgan Pierce, Park City Museum executive director.
Park Record
Record editorial: All of Park City should be rooting for new PCMR chief’s success
There is, finally, some crispness in the air at night in the Park City area after the extreme summer heat. The snow will follow, and in two months, the ski season is scheduled to open at Park City Mountain Resort. The fall is always the time for people in Park...
Park Record
Odyssey Dance Theatre’s ‘Thriller’ readies one last scare
For 26 years, Utah audiences have dared to be scared by grooving zombies, balletic witches, hip-hopping mummies and dancing scarecrows brought to life by Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Thriller.”. The contemporary dance company has spent 10 of those years bringing a string of Halloween-flavored dance macabre performances to the...
Park Record
Guest editorial: ‘Thank you, Dad’
Over the coming weeks of September 2022, my dad Andy Bernhard will be concluding his 35-year tenure as Publisher of The Park Record newspaper, a position he has held since 1987. As his daughter, I have had the pleasure and honor of witnessing – for my entire life – his commitment to the newspaper and to our Park City and Summit County community. I could not be prouder of him and the legacy he leaves at The Park Record; my dad has been a leader in our community for almost four decades.
Park Record
Skyline loss shows Miners path to improvement early in season
Some nights, it’s just not your night. And it just wasn’t Park City’s night against Skyline on Thursday. Whether it was Skyline serves hitting the top of the net and somehow lipping over for a point on multiple occasions, dropping the first nine points of the fourth and final set or missing serves, not a whole lot went Park City’s way.
Park Record
Obituary: Fred William Meier
Salt Lake City, UT-Fred “fought the fight” for two and a half years. He did it with bravery, humor, strength and determination. Sadly, his body could not take anymore: however, his mind and infectious humor lasted right until the very end. True love and respect is what Fred...
Park Record
Successful region tournament leaves Miners in good spirits heading into state
For the second year in a row, junior Reagan Harrison stormed through the region tournament to claim an individual title on Thursday at Brighton High School. This year, Harrison added an extra degree of difficulty by playing in second singles instead of third singles, but it didn’t change the outcome. Harrison’s victory was the highlight of a tourney that saw three of Park City’s entries reach the finals, though Harrison was the only one who won. Olympus ended up taking home the region title.
Park Record
Park City High School tennis coach faces charges after alleged assault
A Park City High School tennis coach is facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged assault that occurred at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (PC MARC) in late August. The Summit County Attorney’s Office filed two charges against Lani Wilcox, 62, who became the head coach of...
