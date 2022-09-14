Read full article on original website
Related
GoldenEye On Switch And Xbox Is Coming And Twitter Is Freaking Out
At long last, Rare has announced the arrival of "GoldenEye 007," a faithful remastering of the Nintendo 64 classic that rounds out the Mount Rushmore of first-person shooters. The game will be available for both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, the latter offering it for no additional charge to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, as well as anyone who happens to own the 30-game "Rare Replay" collection. The news comes on the eve of the Tokyo Game Show, where top industry developers are sharing their latest plans for upcoming releases.
The Real Reason Xbox's Logo Is Green
In more than twenty years since its original iteration, the Xbox has gone through some tumultuous transformations. It started out as an underrated console and carried this reputation to the Xbox 360 before turning into one of Microsoft biggest missteps with the Xbox One. The more recent Series X|S might be doing much better, with a positive critical reception, but has still suffered from being outpaced by the Playstation in some major ways.
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
PS5 tips and tricks: 7 things you didn't know the PlayStation 5 could do
Get to know your PlayStation 5 better with our roundup of the best PS5 tips and tricks. 01Swap the stand around02Use Game Boost to auto-enhance PS4 games03Stream PS4 games with Remote Play04Customize your console05Jump into specific game modes with PS5 Activities06Use your old DualShock 4 controller for couch co-op07Share your screen in-game.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun, and our guide will show the best and cheapest way to get your copy.
The 32 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, the premiere subscription service for Xbox users, continues to grow in terms of accessibility and the strength of its game library, spoiling subscribers for choice when it comes to what they'll play next. And with Microsoft testing out new options and tiers — like a Friends and Family plan — there's never been a better time for Xbox owners to check out what Game Pass has to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA・
The SNES Action RPG You Likely Never Played
The Super Nintendo hit shelves in North America in 1991, and many gamers who owned one are likely to remember it fondly. The follow-up to the original Nintendo Entertainment System was a hit with fans and had no shortage of great games to play; in fact, some of Nintendo's biggest franchises produced stellar hits on the console (per VentureBeat). From the best-selling SNES game of all time: "Super Mario World," to a host of other classics that fans hope will come to Nintendo Switch Online, there's a long list of great SNES games that are bound to fill some gamers with nostalgia.
The Truth About The Worst-Selling Metroid Game Of All Time
Despite its importance in gaming history for introducing the ever-popular Samus Aran and pioneering gaming mechanics that have inspired an entire sub-genre of platformers, some fans have come to view "Metroid" as a more niche franchise (via Reddit). "Metroid Dread," which has existed longer than many realize, broke sales records and still trailed behind releases from other 1st-party brands (via Nintendo). That said, at least the warm reception for "Dread" indicated that fans still appreciate the "Metroid" franchise. "Metroid Dread" landed in a much better place than the last non-remake "Metroid" game, which drew heavy criticism upon its reveal.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
Polygon
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
Splatoon 3: How To Unlock The Catalog
After years of anticipation, "Splatoon 3" is finally here and fans and critics are loving it. The latest entry in the third-person shooter series improves on what came before and introduces some fun, new game modes to try. Between a multiplayer experience that's better than ever and a single player campaign that offers a short but sweet challenge and interesting story, fans will have plenty to do in Splatsville.
The Original Xbox Prototype Had A Very Literal Design
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
PS5's DualSense Edge Vs DualSense: What's The Difference?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. During the opening night of Gamescom 2022, PlayStation unveiled a very nice surprise for the company's user base: the DualSense Edge. Designed to compete with other consoles' "pro" controllers, like the Xbox Elite Series 2 for instance, the DualSense Edge offers an assortment of new features for elite-level gamers. Players were told during the Gamescom presentation that this new controller will give them a high-performance, customizable alternative to the regular DualSense.
Splatoon 3 Is Exceeding All Expectations
Early "Splatoon 3" reactions were all saying the same thing, with critics praising the game as a strong continuation of the series. With save data bonuses for players moving on from "Splatoon 2," new multiplayer maps and weapons, and an always active Salmon Run mode with several new boss enemies including the King Salmonid encounter, there's plenty of reasons for both longtime fans and those new to the franchise to dive in.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff
I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
How Queen Elizabeth's Death Stopped The Nintendo Direct Livestream
Nintendo announced yesterday that the persistent rumors of a new Nintendo Direct presentation were indeed true, confirming its intention to broadcast a livestream covering a number of upcoming titles on the morning of Sept. 13 at 9 A.M. EST. Nintendo did not immediately confirm which games would be shown off as part of the presentation, but the company's UK arm quickly clarified that it would be sitting out the planned event as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0