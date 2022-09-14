Despite its importance in gaming history for introducing the ever-popular Samus Aran and pioneering gaming mechanics that have inspired an entire sub-genre of platformers, some fans have come to view "Metroid" as a more niche franchise (via Reddit). "Metroid Dread," which has existed longer than many realize, broke sales records and still trailed behind releases from other 1st-party brands (via Nintendo). That said, at least the warm reception for "Dread" indicated that fans still appreciate the "Metroid" franchise. "Metroid Dread" landed in a much better place than the last non-remake "Metroid" game, which drew heavy criticism upon its reveal.

