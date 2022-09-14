On The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Carlton Banks did well if he got one or two love interests a season. Meanwhile, his cousin, Will Smith, had a cavalcade of girlfriends over six seasons -- with one or two serious relationships in the mix. It seemed things might turn for Alfonso Ribeiro when one of the show’s most notable guest stars, Tyra Banks, popped up as Jackie in Season 4. Unfortunately, those plans didn’t work out, as she was revealed to be a childhood friend of Will. Years after the series ended, the Fresh Prince alums recalled their co-star's character cutting their on-screen romance short.

