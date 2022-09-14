Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Lieutenant Governor and State Superintendent debates scheduled in leadup to November elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The debate dates for the Lieutenant Governor candidates and the State Superintendent of Education were announced Friday afternoon. South Carolina ETV and Public Radio are partnering with The Post and Courier to host the debates. The Lieutenant Governor debate will be held on Oct. 11 from 8 to 9 p.m. The State Superintendent of Education debate will be held on Nov. 7th from 7 to 8 p.m.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reports slight drop in labor and unemployment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is reporting a drop in unemployment and labor in the state. In the August 2022 Employment Statement, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said unemployment dropped from 3.2% to 3.1%. This brings the number of unemployed workers down by 1,000 to 74,439.
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WIS-TV
DHEC confirms rabies positive raccoon
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced that a raccoon tested positive for rabies. According to the DHEC, the raccoon was submitted for testing on Sept. 14 and the results came back positive for rabies on Sept. 15. Please report all animal...
WIS-TV
Air National Guard’s first female F-35 pilot completes inaugural flight: ‘It’s exciting’
(Gray News) - A female pilot from Kentucky made history earlier this month by piloting an F-35 fighter jet for the Air National Guard. According to the Air National Guard, 30-year-old 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery marked her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member on Sept. 7. “I...
WIS-TV
Child car seat safety check locations available for Child Passenger Safety Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) is encouraging parents and families to check their children’s car seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Week. Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18 through 24. During the week child car seat examinations are available for...
