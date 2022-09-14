COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The debate dates for the Lieutenant Governor candidates and the State Superintendent of Education were announced Friday afternoon. South Carolina ETV and Public Radio are partnering with The Post and Courier to host the debates. The Lieutenant Governor debate will be held on Oct. 11 from 8 to 9 p.m. The State Superintendent of Education debate will be held on Nov. 7th from 7 to 8 p.m.

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO