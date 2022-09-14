ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would Cameron Smith have won PGA POY if he hadn't defected to LIV Golf?

By Chelena Goldman
 4 days ago
Sep 4, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cameron Smith lines up his starting tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021-22 PGA Tour season did its final curtain call over the weekend by awarding Scottie Scheffler won the season's Player of the Year honors. But in the remaining days before the next season starts, it is --albeit not surprisingly -- debated as to whether he would have won had Cameron Smith not defected to the LIV Golf Series.

At a glance, saying that anyone other than Scheffler should be Player of the Year is absolutely ludicrous. The Texan by way of New Jersey was world-ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings for 24 weeks, won four events including The Masters, and set a season-long record with $14,046,910 in earnings.

Yet, there is still an arm of golf fandom that wanted to see Smith win the honors after he won three events in brilliant fashion, including The Open Championship at St. Andrews over the summer.

It is important to remember: As impressive as Smith's resume was at the end of the season, he is no longer a member of the PGA Tour. And since tour members are the ones who vote on who wins POY, it isn't surprising they would feel awkward about voting for Smith since he left to join LIV Golf in a very high-profile way following the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The POY voting is just the latest in a series of events tied to Smith's departure for Greg Norman's rival league. The Aussie also reportedly has had multiple privileges revoked at TPC Sawgrass -- the home backdrop for the PGA Tour based in Florida, where Smith is currently a resident -- including losing his parking spot for being the "Players champion" because it is now reserved for "tour players."

So -- would Cam Smith have won PGA Player of the Year if he hadn't left for LIV Golf?

Much like the number of licks it takes to get the center of a Tootsie pop, the world may never know.

