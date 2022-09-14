BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.

