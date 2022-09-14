Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Juvenile girl taken to hospital following altercation with another girl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A juvenile girl was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with another girl this afternoon in Hazelwood.Police said they found the girl with multiple cuts near Glenwood Avenue just before 2 PM Saturday afternoon. She's expected to be okay.Police said the other girl is expected to face charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Munhall overnight. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a possible shooting in the 4000 block of Center Avenue around 2:17 a.m. Responding units found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The...
wtae.com
Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in
HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver Falls family searching for answers after dog was stolen
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A Beaver Falls woman is wondering why her family dog was stolen from her yard. It’s just the latest trial in what’s been a difficult 13 months for the family. Sarah Skees is a mother of seven. Her family home was destroyed in...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
explore venango
Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Accused of Retail Theft at Walmart in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft. On Thursday, September 15, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members from PSP Franklin were dispatched to Walmart, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. The store loss prevention personnel reported that a white male,...
Pa. man charged, accused of attacking teen on school football field
A Pennsylvania man is accused of attacking a teenager on a high school football field, according to a story from WPXI. Citing a press release from police, the news station said that officers were dispatched to an assault on the football field of Neshannock High School in Lawrence County on Aug. 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3
When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
Suspect charged in Boardman Saturday shooting
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning.
Pittsburgh police warn residents of increasing catalytic converter thefts at weekly briefing
PITTSBURGH — 11 News has done a lot of reporting this year on the rise of catalytic converter thefts. We put a map together back in May to show you just some of the communities targeted. At the time, about 130 catalytic converters had been stolen. But new information...
wtae.com
41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County
HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtae.com
Animal cruelty investigation underway after cow is shot in Fayette County
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a cow was shot in North Union Township, Fayette County. State police said an unknown person shot a cow from their vehicle on Rankin Airshaft Road sometime around 4 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Friday morning, no arrests...
Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court
A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited today after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
wtae.com
Man killed in Wilkinsburg motorcycle crash
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Wilkinsburg. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Philip Price, 38, of Wilkinsburg, died after being taken to the...
17-year-old arrested in connection with Allentown homicide
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after the fatal shooting of another teen in Allentown in May. Public Safety says Nazair Macon was charged Wednesday as an adult
wtae.com
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Natrona Heights woman, 80, struck by vehicle in Tarentum, condition unknown
A Natrona Heights woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Tarentum. The 80-year-old woman was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Tarentum police. Police did not release her name. Police said the woman was in a...
Pitt News
Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13
Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall. Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place. Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza. A student reported a...
Comments / 1