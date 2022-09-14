ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Arrest made in Bethel Park stabbing incident

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — New information is in tonight about a woman who police say was stabbed by her ex-boyfriend over rent money. Police say it all happened near a Crowne Plaza in Bethel Park, near the South Hills Village Mall. They said the two got into a fight and they ended up rolling an embankment. Police say the woman now has a PFA against her ex-boyfriend.
Suspect arrested in Butler County coffee bar break-in

HARMONY, Pa. — More than a week after a break-in at a Butler County coffee shop, police have made an arrest. Sean Richards has confessed to the crime, which happened on Sept. 7. Richards had been caught on surveillance breaking into Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes in Harmony. The suspect...
Video shows route that police say man took to get gasoline before burning Homewood house, killing 3

When Rico Carter arrived at his burning house early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017, he raced toward it, hoping to save his mother, girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter. But in a chaotic scene capture in a police car dashcam video, Carter was intercepted near the front porch by officers and firefighters. Although he tried to fight them off, they stopped him from entering the fully engulfed house on Bennett Street in Homewood.
41-year-old woman missing out of Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 41-year-old woman from Hickory Township, Lawrence County. Wendy Marie Quear hasn’t been seen since last Friday. Police described her as being five-foot-six and approximately 220 pounds with short brown...
Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
Man killed in Wilkinsburg motorcycle crash

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash in Wilkinsburg. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office said Philip Price, 38, of Wilkinsburg, died after being taken to the...
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Police Blotter: Sept. 8 – Sept. 13

Pitt police reported a theft in Mervis Hall. Pitt police reported a smell of marijuana in Brackenridge Hall. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary at 300 Block of McKee Place. Pitt police arrested a student for a simple assault domestic violence at Centre Plaza. A student reported a...
