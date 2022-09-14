ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

WJAC TV

Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk returns for its 7th year

September is the international suicide prevention and awareness month and that means that its time for the annual Cambria county Out of the Darkness Walk. Crowds gathered at Central Park Saturday morning in Johnstown to walk together in solidarity and draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. According to...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Youth Addictions

Alcohol, cigarettes, and vaping are the most commonly used substances by youth in Somerset County. That information along with other youth data trends was presented during the Somerset County Drug-Free Communities meeting. “We’ve been tracing it for almost 20 years now, which is really great. It gives us some substance...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Bedford County, PA
Society
County
Bedford County, PA
City
Bedford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Southern Cove Power Reunion hosts 32nd annual fall show

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion hosted its 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in New Enterprise. The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. There was no shortage of food at the event, as people from across the area come out to eat […]
NEW ENTERPRISE, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County drive-in to host retro weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Hi-way Drive-In Theatre is hosting a retro weekend with retro prices. For the weekend of Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 the drive-in will be showing the movies American Graffiti and Grease at just $5 per carload. Classic cars get in for free. On both days American Graffiti […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000

BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
BRISBIN, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Home nurse accused of forging checks from hospitalized man in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Huntingdon is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks from a man, who has since passed away, while he was in the hospital. State police began the investigation into 42-year-old Erica Dawn Whitesel in November 2021 after the man’s son reported that he noticed several checks were […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

List of upcoming fall festivals, events across Central Pa.

(WTAJ) — With fall right around the corner, so begins fall festivals and other events in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Towns across the area are inviting visitors to come celebrate fall as they start releasing their lineup of autumn-inspired events. If you’re looking for a hay ride, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

13 dogs, one cat rescued by Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Central PA Humane Society rescued over a dozen animals today from what was described as terrible conditions. In total their were 13 dogs and 1 cat rescued from the situation. The humane societies first responders, a humane officer, the cities dog law officer, out staff from the Central Pa Humane […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s hosting 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s 32nd Italian Food and Heritage Festival is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at their amusement park. Folks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. can taste some of the park’s Italian staple dishes. That includes their signature lasagna, sausages, chicken alfredo, and meatballs. There will also be pastries from Mount Carmel […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police find stolen gun, slew of drugs at Altoona motel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen from Detroit that was staying at the Rodeway Inn in Altoona is sitting in jail on accusations that he was drug trafficking. Sheldon Brock, 19, was found in a room at the Rodeway Inn — a location that police said is known to be a “high drug trafficking […]
ALTOONA, PA

