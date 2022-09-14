ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Another Bundle Of Joy? Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant During COVID Lockdown

By Molly Claire Goddard
Kelly Ripa thought she and Marc Consuelos were going to be expanding their family at one point during the pandemic. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently revealed she thought she was pregnant in her late 40s — however, it just so happened that she was beginning menopause.

“I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’" Ripa recalled in a recent interview while promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories .

“He really had to walk on eggshells here [by explaining to me that I was probably going through menopause]," the daytime diva continued.

Ripa — who shares three children, Michael , 25, Lola , 21, and Joaquin , 19, with her husband — admitted she was “really grateful” that she did not have to tell her grown up kids “that they were about to meet their new sibling.”

“My kids never want to think of us in any sort of intimate way whatsoever,” Ripa noted of her and Consuelos' sexual activity. “That’s why in that one chapter, I was like, ‘If you are related to us in any way, I urge you to skip over this.’ If for some reason my kids feel the need to read the entire book — which, don’t get me wrong, I don’t suspect that they will — but if they did, I don’t want them to read that chapter because it would sicken them. No one wants to think of their parents being intimate.”

In the upcoming book, Ripa revealed she lost consciousness one time while getting intimate with Consuelos due to an ovarian cyst that landed her in the hospital. “My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted,” she writes in the book.

“There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst," Ripa penned.

Ripa's book is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, September 27.

Haute Living conducted the interview with Ripa.

#Covid#Menopause#Pregnancy Tests
