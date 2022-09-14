Read full article on original website
Convicted felon leads Bryan County deputies on chase
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon led deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:03 p.m., members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north in Richmond Hill. BCSO said when the...
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
Police: Shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 1 person seriously hurt, neighbors react
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Saturday afternoon. It happened at East 71st Street and Sanders Street. That is not far from Memorial Health. Police said the victim, a male, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for...
Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened around Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on […]
Colleton County homeowner fatally shoots intruder, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man breaking into his home in Colleton County Wednesday night. Police say that they are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night off of Madison Street. Officers arrived at the scene after getting a call from a homeowner who said he shot […]
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting
POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
Bluffton High School to retire jersey of teen shot to death last May
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above Video: 2 people indicted last month in connection to DJ Fields shooting. On Friday night, the Bluffton High School Football Team will retire No. 55 in honor of DJ Fields, a beloved student who was shot and killed back in March of 2021. School leaders...
Statesboro Police searching for missing teens
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
Effingham County high school student charged after AR-15 style rifle, other guns found in car
During a school-wide lockdown on Sept. 7, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was notified that multiple guns, including an AR-15 style rifle, were discovered in a high school student’s car.
Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
