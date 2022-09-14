ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Convicted felon leads Bryan County deputies on chase

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon led deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:03 p.m., members of the Bryan County Sheriff's Office traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Highway 17 north in Richmond Hill. BCSO said when the...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Garden City shootings

GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight on September 17. Police say officers responded to a shooting incident at about 9:07 p.m. at 145 Priscilla D. Thomas Way. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male victim was also […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver dies after leading police on chase Wednesday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Police
WSAV News 3

1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police searching for missing teens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro police are searching for two teens who ran away from their home Wednesday afternoon. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Spencer and Eduardo frequent Wal-Mart, Georgia Southern and the local mall. Spencer was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. Eduardo Borges was last seen wearing a black […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

4 arrests made in drugs, weapons bust

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County law enforcement was at the same home twice in less than 24 hours on Thursday. Several arrests have been made and a mobile home destroyed. The fire that caused damage has been deemed suspicious by law enforcement and started Thursday night. Just hours...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office gets new chief deputy

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Walthourville Police Chief Al Hagan was sworn in Thursday night as Liberty County Sheriff’s Office’s new chief deputy. Hagan took over following the resignation of Deputy Chief Max Brown last month. Hagan — who has a long career in law enforcement — was sworn in by Sheriff William Bowman during the […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy