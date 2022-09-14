Atrium breaks ground for Chattooga County freestanding emergency clinic

Atrium Health Floyd President and CEO Kurt Stuenkel shakes the hand of Gov. Brian Kemp at a groundbreaking for a freestanding emergency department in Chattooga County. Atrium Health Floyd

Atrium Health Floyd officially broke ground on a freestanding emergency department in Trion which will serve the surrounding communities.

State, local and Atrium Health officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, attended the groundbreaking Tuesday for the $18.4 million facility.

The building will be located next to Walmart on U.S. 27 and will include six treatment rooms along with onsite laboratory and imaging services, including x-ray and a computed tomography scanner.

It will employ an estimated 44 people once open in 2023.

“Thank you for the opportunity to join you for the groundbreaking of the very first ground-up, freestanding emergency department in Georgia and the only freestanding emergency department dedicated to rural health,” Kemp said. “This emergency room is going to move the families of this county toward a healthier life. It will improve quality of life; it will make Chattooga County more attractive to business and industry and it will lower the mortality rates for this county.”

Kurt Stuenkel, president and CEO of Atrium Health Floyd and executive vice president of Atrium Health, said the project would not have been possible without the leadership and vision of Gov. Kemp and his administration.

“There are not specific rules for freestanding emergency departments, but the Department of Community Health clearly saw how this innovative project will benefit residents of rural Chattooga County and surrounding areas. They approved it,” Stuenkel said.

Other state and local leaders, including State Sen. Jeff Mullis and Blake Elsberry, Chattooga County’s sole commissioner, supported the project, giving time and energy in the application and approval process. Stuenkel also credited Elsberry with “getting it all started” when he approached Atrium Health Floyd with his desire to have such a facility last year.

Elsberry said he is thankful the project has moved forward so quickly.

“Your willingness to invest in our community and the citizens of Chattooga County will save lives for years to come,” Elsberry said. “This project will serve as a blueprint for other communities across the state facing the same issues of accessibility that Chattooga County is facing.”

Collin Lane, senior vice president of Atrium Health’s facilities management group, pledged that the building would be completed in six months and would likely open next summer.

“Construction of the freestanding emergency department will be innovative, using manufacturing to complete most of the construction in a controlled environment in Bessemer, Alabama. This innovative construction methodology, called pre-fabrication, leads to higher quality, faster delivery, reduces the likelihood of construction injuries, mitigates supply chain disruptions, and improves access to limited construction labor,” Lane said.

Mullis said the facility is going to be a great thing, not just for Chattooga County residents but for all the region’s residents.

“What a great day,” he said.