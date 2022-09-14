Read full article on original website
Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Fuller House Writer and Comedian David A. Arnold
Candance Cameron Bure is honoring the late David A. Arnold. The Fuller House actress, 46, paid tribute to the comedian, who was a writer for the Netflix reboot, following his death on Sept. 7. "David, you were a good one. Man, my heart is broken," Candace captioned the Sept. 8...
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Former Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure will reunite on a new holiday movie. Barber will star in the Great American Family holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, produced by Bure. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is based...
Candace Cameron Bure Announces Plans for New Christmas Movie After Leaving Hallmark Channel
Watch: Candace Cameron Bure REACTS to JoJo Siwa Calling Her "Rude" No need for bah humbugs—Candace Cameron Bure has revealed plans for another Christmas movie. The Fuller House star announced her exit from Hallmark Channel in April after starring in more than 20 movies for the network, but the actress has found a new home on Great American Family.
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys
Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
'And the Emmy goes to... ' These are the most iconic moments from TV's biggest night
The 2022 Emmy Awards (Sept. 12) are fast approaching. To prepare for the big night, here's a look at some of the most iconic moments from Emmys past.
Chris Meloni carries Mariska Hargitay on his back in Emmys pic that is making fans swoon
Whether it’s the streets of New York or Los Angeles, Chris Meloni has Mariska Hargitay’s back!. The former “Law & Order: SVU” co-stars treated their fans to a reunion at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, glamorously posing on the red carpet for photos and teasing fans with an almost-kiss on stage while presenting.
Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More
The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
Emmys 2022: Fans shocked by Norm Macdonald and Olivia Newton-John’s absence from In Memoriam segment
Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73. While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series. Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.However, the Saturday Night Live alum...
Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'
Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ Star Jonathan Bennett Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Moment in New Hallmark Movie
Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay reflected on reenacting the famous life scene from 'Dirty Dancing' for their new Hallmark movie.
John Legend Performs New Song During Emmys In Memoriam Tribute to Legends Including Betty White
Image Source: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images. The 2022 Emmy Awards included its annual in memoriam tribute to entertainers and industry professionals who died in the past year during Monday night's ceremony in Los Angeles. "Golden Girls" icon Betty White, actor James Caan, and "Full House" star Bob Saget were all honored.
See Full House’s Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure And Andrea Barber Reunite For GAC’s Christmas Movie Lineup
Full House stars Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber are getting together to celebrate Christmas on GAC.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Ben Stiller Turns 2022 Emmys Into Father-Daughter Date Night With Ella Stiller
Ben Stiller had one of the most special dates at the 2022 Emmys: his daughter, Ella Stiller!. The Severance executive producer stepped out on the gold carpet outside the Microsoft Theater on Monday, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo. By his side was his and wife Christine Taylor's firstborn, coordinating with her dad in a black gown. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin.
HBO reclaims its Emmy crown with 'Succession,' 'White Lotus' wins
Sept 12 (Reuters) - The dysfunctional dynasty of "Succession," the teen drama "Euphoria" and a comedy series set in the fictional White Lotus resort helped propel HBO to the top of the Emmy Awards heap Monday, surpassing streaming rival Netflix Inc (NFLX.O).
Couple on the Verge of a Break Up Find Themselves on a Reality Show in Hallmark Channel's 'Wedding of a Lifetime'
Wedding of a Lifetime, the latest Hallmark Channel rom-com puts more of an emphasis on the "com" part of the equation this time around. A couple who has seemingly fallen out of love decide to break it off but before they can announce their uncoupling, they find out they've been entered into a couples' competition series.
