UPI News

Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Former Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Candace Cameron Bure will reunite on a new holiday movie. Barber will star in the Great American Family holiday film Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, produced by Bure. Christmas on Candy Cane Lane is based...
Candace Cameron Bure
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jennifer Hudson on Her New Talk Show, EGOT Status, Being Inspired by Whoopi Goldberg and Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win “American Idol” 18 years ago — she came in seventh place. But it didn’t matter: She was soon destined for a tremendous, award-winning career. The superstar became the first and only “Idol” alum to win an acting Oscar, nabbing the best supporting actress trophy in 2007 for her stellar turn in “Dreamgirls.” Fast-forward to 2022 and Hudson is now an EGOT, having also won a Tony Award, Grammy and Daytime Emmy along the way. Now, she’s adding another credit to her lengthy resume: talk show host. Hudson will debut “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Sept. 12, which...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Zendaya Once Again Wins Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Another win, another stat to add to the Emmy history books. On Monday night, “Euphoria” star Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the second time at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, not only is she the youngest person to ever win in the category, having first won when she was 24, she is also the youngest woman to ever collect multiple lead acting Emmys for a continuing series, surpassing Mary Tyler Moore’s record set in 1966, when the comedy legend was 29. In Season 2 of the hit HBO drama, Zendaya embodies struggling high school teen...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Emmys In Memoriam Honors Betty White, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, and More

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, honoring the greatest achievements in television. As part of the proceedings, Hollywood also paid tribute to the beloved and iconic figures who have passed away since last year's Emmys, in the form of this year's In Memoriam package. This year's Emmy Awards In Memoriam highlighted a number of memorable figures who passed away in late 2021 and early 2022. This included legendary actors Betty White, Nichelle Nichols, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, James Caan, Ray Liota, and Anne Heche.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Emmys 2022: Fans shocked by Norm Macdonald and Olivia Newton-John’s absence from In Memoriam segment

Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73. While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series. Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.However, the Saturday Night Live alum...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Kelly Rizzo Reacts To Bob Saget Emmys Tribute: 'Been A Wreck All Day'

Kelly Rizzo was moved by the Emmys tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget. The 42-year-old blogger shared an Instagram Story shortly after the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast Monday. In the post, she revealed her reaction to the tribute that celebrated Saget's work in the television industry. "I've been...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ben Stiller Turns 2022 Emmys Into Father-Daughter Date Night With Ella Stiller

Ben Stiller had one of the most special dates at the 2022 Emmys: his daughter, Ella Stiller!. The Severance executive producer stepped out on the gold carpet outside the Microsoft Theater on Monday, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo. By his side was his and wife Christine Taylor's firstborn, coordinating with her dad in a black gown. The couple are also parents to 17-year-old son Quinlin.
CELEBRITIES

