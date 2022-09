Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in a 42-38 comeback win Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens. After his team trailed 28-7 at halftime, Tagovailoa threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the second half to complete the second-largest comeback in franchise history. He also joined Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks in franchise history with at least 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 HOUR AGO