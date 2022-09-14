ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Associated Press

Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Fox News

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers questions team's offensive game plan: report

The New England Patriots didn’t look too great against the Miami Dolphins and the offensive worries reportedly spilled over to those playing the game. Jakobi Meyers is one of those players, according to the NFL Network. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals#Nbc Sports
Fox News

No. 22 Penn State demolishes Auburn as Tigers' TJ Finley gets benched

No. 22 Penn State traveled to Auburn and took care of business handily. The Nittany Lions took down the unranked Tigers, 41-12. The Tigers set the tone early, popping QB Sean Clifford hard and forcing a fumble. The Lions held on to it, but the next play resulted in a turnover on downs that Auburn turned into a field goal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Fox News

Houston wide receivers get into skirmish on sideline during Kansas loss

Houston wide receivers Samuel Brown and Joseph Manjack IV were involved in an incident on the sideline during the team’s 48-30 loss to Kansas on Saturday night. With about 11:45 left in the third quarter, Manjack came over to the sideline and said something to Brown. He then grabbed Brown by the jersey and shoved him to the ground. The two players had to be separated.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy