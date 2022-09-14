Read full article on original website
4 Takeaways from Indianapolis Colts’ Week 2 loss vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Same old song and dance for the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville. The streak is alive and well. And Jacksonville is
Tua Tagovailoa's monster game propels Dolphins to stunning comeback victory over Ravens
The Miami Dolphins are off to a different start to the regular season, and their comeback victory against the Baltimore Ravens showed they might be for real this year. Miami was down by 21 points against Baltimore twice in the game — at halftime and in the third quarter — and still managed to completely shock the Ravens, 42-38.
Giants squeak out win over Panthers to start 2-0 for first time since 2016
It was not pretty at all – which has been fitting for the New York Giants over the last decade – but they'll take what they can get. The G-Men took down the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday to start off 2-0 for the first time in six years.
Super Bowl champion coach jabs Aaron Rodgers for bad attitude after loss to Vikings: 'It drives me crazy'
Aaron Rodgers has a questionable receiving corps after the loss of Davante Adams, so he could have his work cut out for him this season. But he didn't exactly give his struggling teammates a vote of confidence during or after their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Christian Watson...
Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
Trevor Lawrence throws 2 touchdown passes, Jaguars pitch shutout over Colts
Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis 24-0 on Sunday for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series. The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched...
Saints' Jameis Winston playing against Bucs with 'four fractures in his back,' NFL insider says
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons of his career – going back to when he was slinging the pill for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he suffered a torn ACL in the first half of the season, Winston is...
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers questions team's offensive game plan: report
The New England Patriots didn’t look too great against the Miami Dolphins and the offensive worries reportedly spilled over to those playing the game. Jakobi Meyers is one of those players, according to the NFL Network. Ahead of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Network...
Tyrod Taylor sues Chargers doctor over punctured lung injury in 2020: report
Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly filed a lawsuit against the team’s doctor over a punctured lung he suffered while receiving treatment for a rib injury. The incident involving Taylor, who now plays for the New York Giants, occurred in Week 2 of the 2020 season. The...
Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected from Bucs-Saints game following brouhaha
The bitter feud between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore escalated Sunday in a matchup between the NFC South rivals. The incident began after Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass to Scotty Miller. Brady was marching down the field to...
No. 22 Penn State demolishes Auburn as Tigers' TJ Finley gets benched
No. 22 Penn State traveled to Auburn and took care of business handily. The Nittany Lions took down the unranked Tigers, 41-12. The Tigers set the tone early, popping QB Sean Clifford hard and forcing a fumble. The Lions held on to it, but the next play resulted in a turnover on downs that Auburn turned into a field goal.
Houston wide receivers get into skirmish on sideline during Kansas loss
Houston wide receivers Samuel Brown and Joseph Manjack IV were involved in an incident on the sideline during the team’s 48-30 loss to Kansas on Saturday night. With about 11:45 left in the third quarter, Manjack came over to the sideline and said something to Brown. He then grabbed Brown by the jersey and shoved him to the ground. The two players had to be separated.
