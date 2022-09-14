Read full article on original website
Yeshiva University suspends all campus clubs after Supreme Court denies bid to block LGBTQ+ group
Yeshiva University, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling denying their attempt to block an LGBTQ+ student organization, has decided to suspend all student groups. According to YU's independent student newspaper, The Commentator, the university announced the move in an email to students. The message said the school is taking the time to follow the Supreme Court's ruling, which said they needed to pursue the matter in state court.
Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities
The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Hundreds more NYC teachers, aides fired for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandate: report
The New York City Department of Education has fired another 850 teachers and classroom aides for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to the New York Post. The latest firings bring the total to nearly 2,000 school employees fired for failing to comply with the education workers'...
Charlie Crist, civil rights group call for criminal probe into Ron DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard 'stunt'
Lawyers representing migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard called for the federal government and the state of Massachusetts to open criminal probes into Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday. Lawyers for Civil Rights, a legal organization representing roughly 30 of the Martha's Vineyard migrants, says DeSantis and those working with...
NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott 'refused to do any form of coordination' on migrant busing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted "coordination" with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team "refused." Adams told CNN’s "State of the Union" Abbott’s busing of migrants to New York City and...
Gov. DeSantis will use ‘every tool’ to cure America’s border crisis because Joe Biden refuses to act: Florida Lt. Gov.
Gov. DeSantis will use ‘every tool’ to cure America’s border crisis because Joe Biden refuses to act: Florida Lt. Gov.
LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration
Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
DOJ, Trump lawyers called to New York by Mar-a-Lago raid special master for 'preliminary conference'
The special master appointed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is directing lawyers for both the Department of Justice and former President Trump to appear in a New York federal courthouse on Sept. 20. Former veteran chief federal judge Raymond Dearie called both parties to appear at the Brooklyn Federal...
NYC Mayor Adams accuses GOP governors of sending migrant buses to distract from their 'human rights' abuses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, accused a pair of Republican governors of sending migrant buses to liberal cities to distract and cover up their human rights abuses, citing their positions on abortion and gun control. "Well, I think it's a message for the entire country. These are...
New York historical reenactments canceled over fear participants will be thrown in jail over strict gun laws
Multiple historical reenactments in New York have been canceled out of fear participants could be thrown in jail for breaking the state’s new gun laws. "Two weeks ago we started getting issues from units out of state and in state who were afraid if they came and brought weapons with them, muskets, that they'd be charged with a felony," reenactment organizer Harold Nicholson told CBS 6.
Marc Short: DeSantis decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard highlights 'fake outrage' from Dems, media
Former chief of staff to Mike Pence Marc Short said Sunday during ABC's "This Week" that Gov. Ron DeSantis', R, Fla., decision to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard is highlighting the "hypocrisy" and the "fake outrage" coming from Democrats and the media. "Do you feel comfortable with this idea of,...
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations, turned to ordinary Americans...
Biden, Democrats falsely frame Green movement as 'economic': Charles Payne
President Biden and the Democrats are cleverly framing the green energy transition they seek to enforce on America as an economic venture, when in fact it is rooted in the political left's historic endeavor for control, FOX Business anchor Charles Payne said. In an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty...
Fetterman campaign says Dem nominee is healthy after two cognitive tests, won't provide documentation: Report
The campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman has released some results from two recent cognitive tests that he recently took as questions about his ability to serve in the Senate continue to circulate ahead of the November election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fetterman took two cognitive tests...
Pro-life Republican berated by CSPAN callers for medical abortion stance: ‘Biggest hypocrite that God created’
A House Republican who opposes abortion was pilloried on CSPAN’s phone lines Friday by callers who accused him of hypocrisy, arrogance and "playing God" for supporting the right of health care workers not to participate in abortions. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, has stated opposition to the...
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
