ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Yeshiva University suspends all campus clubs after Supreme Court denies bid to block LGBTQ+ group

Yeshiva University, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling denying their attempt to block an LGBTQ+ student organization, has decided to suspend all student groups. According to YU's independent student newspaper, The Commentator, the university announced the move in an email to students. The message said the school is taking the time to follow the Supreme Court's ruling, which said they needed to pursue the matter in state court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities

The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Jewish Education#Tel Aviv University#Jewish Agency For Israel#Linus College#Dept Of Education#Univ Of Vermont#The University Of Vermont#Uvm#Zionist
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Liberals suddenly 'sounding the alarm' on illegal immigration

Fox News host Lawrence Jones weighed in on Democrats "sounding the alarm" over the United States' border crisis on "Cross Country with Lawrence Jones." LAWRENCE JONES: Democrats are now sounding the alarm about our country's growing border crisis. But we're asking ourselves the question: What changed with the situation that finally made the left speak up? Well, nothing, actually, except now the border crisis isn't some faraway problem they can play off for cheap political points.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox News

New York historical reenactments canceled over fear participants will be thrown in jail over strict gun laws

Multiple historical reenactments in New York have been canceled out of fear participants could be thrown in jail for breaking the state’s new gun laws. "Two weeks ago we started getting issues from units out of state and in state who were afraid if they came and brought weapons with them, muskets, that they'd be charged with a felony," reenactment organizer Harold Nicholson told CBS 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees

When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations, turned to ordinary Americans...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy