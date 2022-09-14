Read full article on original website
Chilling new details emerge in massacre of eight family members in ‘sophisticated’ plot
A SERIES of chilling details have emerged surrounding a massacre that saw eight members of the same family killed. Hanna Rhoden, 19, and several of her relatives were gunned down in rural Ohio in a 2016 execution-style plot that was branded “sophisticated” by officials. Edward “Jake” Wagner and...
Massacre of 8 people began with plot to kill 19-year-old mom and other victims were "collateral damage," Ohio prosecutor says
A custody dispute between two families that erupted into the massacre of eight people in rural southern Ohio started with a plan to kill just one of them, a young mother refusing to give up her daughter, a prosecutor said Monday. But just months before the killings in 2016, the...
The trailer park massacre sparked by a bitter custody battle: Man goes on trial in ‘bizarre’ case of eight murders
A custody battle that led to the murders of eight people, including a teenage boy, in an Ohio trailer park has gone to trial six years on. George Wagner IV is going on trial for the killings. He was arrested with three other members of his family — his brother, Jake, his mother Angela, and his father, George "Billy" Wagner — who face 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder. He faces a potential death penalty if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty. Custody battle Prosecutors claim the trouble between the Wagner and the Rhoden families began over the...
North Dakota Farmer And Three Farmhands Are Found Dead In Wheat Field In Apparent Murder-Suicide
Douglas Dulmage and farmhands Robert Bracken, Richard Bracken Justin Bracken were harvesting wheat when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to authorities. A North Dakota farmer and three farmhands were found dead in a wheat field in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. Towner County...
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A Missouri man who allegedly beat a 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner to death with a bat was denied bond Wednesday while making a video appearance in court.
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
Man who killed Wisconsin doctor, her husband gets life
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at...
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping
Brooke Hunter was indicted on involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges after her infant son died. WLWT's Danielle Dindak reports.Sept. 16, 2022.
Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment
Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2003 case. The post Mystikal Faces Prison In Life After First-Degree Rape Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ohio officer kills 20-year-old Black man seconds after opening his bedroom door
Donovan Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital after Columbus police shot at him in his own bed
Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found
The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
Murder-Suicide: Mother shoots bedridden son before turning gun on herself
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two adults are deceased following a shooting incident which occured Monday evening. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that authorities responded to a Prenter Road residence at approximately 7:30pm Monday regarding a shooting. Deputies arrived on the scene where two deceased adults...
Witness describes 'blood everywhere' at scenes of Ohio family massacre
On the first day of testimony in the murder trial of a man prosecutors say helped to plan and execute the killing of eight people in Ohio six years ago, a witness testified that “there was blood everywhere" when he arrived at the scene of the massacre. James Manley,...
Ohio good Samaritans rush to help police officer in roadside struggle: 'You don't do that to a woman'
An Ohio police chief personally thanked four good Samaritans who swooped in and helped an officer who was being attacked by a man during a traffic stop. The suspect, David Koubeck, 64, was pulled over for speeding by Officer Stacee Wright, 30, along Lost Nation Road in Willoughby in suburban Cleveland.
