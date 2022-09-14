ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The trailer park massacre sparked by a bitter custody battle: Man goes on trial in ‘bizarre’ case of eight murders

A custody battle that led to the murders of eight people, including a teenage boy, in an Ohio trailer park has gone to trial six years on. George Wagner IV is going on trial for the killings. He was arrested with three other members of his family — his brother, Jake, his mother Angela, and his father, George "Billy" Wagner — who face 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder. He faces a potential death penalty if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty. Custody battle Prosecutors claim the trouble between the Wagner and the Rhoden families began over the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
Fox News

Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'

An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Manley
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southern Ohio#Wagner Family#Murder#Violent Crime#Pike County Court
TheDailyBeast

Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found

The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy