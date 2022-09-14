Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre, Kamala Harris ripped for saying border ‘secure:’ ‘Disrespectful to everyone with a brain’
Social media users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for agreeing with Vice President Kamala Harris that the border was "secure" during a press conference on Thursday. A popular topic during the press briefing was the recent news about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending two planes of illegal immigrants...
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
Biden administration considering 'litigation' against GOP governors over migrants sent to Democratic cities
The Biden administration will consider "litigation options" this week against Republican governors sending migrants from the border to Democratic cities, according to a report. The Friday meeting involving White House officials along with Homeland Security, State, Justice and Defense departments will also discuss other border issues amid a record number...
Mayor Bowser slammed for complaining that DC can’t handle migrant relocation to VP Harris’ house
Conservatives tore into D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after she complained Thursday that her city doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle providing for the illegal immigrants dropped off at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Wednesday. Bowser claimed that D.C. is "not a border town" and not equipped to...
Tucker Carlson: Biden's voters call the national guard the minute Venezuelans seek the American Dream
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: Time to send Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate 'back to the farm'
The mayor of Chicago said it was time to send an Illinois Republican candidate for governor "back to the farm" during a rally on Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comments about gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey came during a speech rallying supporters to go vote for Democrats in November. "So...
TUCKER CARLSON: Why is Ron DeSantis a human trafficker and not Joe Biden?
If there's one thing we have learned about the people who make the rules, it's that they have no intention of following them, any of them, ever. They command you to wear a mask as you jog alone in the park while they head to dinner barefaced at the French Laundry. That happened. They harangue you of the carbon footprint of your lawn mower as they fly to Aspen on their private jets. You see that every day. How many members of Congress who voted to expand the police powers of the IRS don't pay their own taxes? More than a few.
Gavin Newsom blasted for demanding investigation into GOP govs transporting migrants: ‘Live by your own rules’
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was raked over the coals on Twitter after he condemned conservative governors for sending migrants to blue states and demanded the Department of Justice investigate. Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbot of Texas have both been transporting illegal immigrants to liberal regions, such...
Durham probe: Trump team says Americans should be 'waiting for the next shoe to drop' ahead of Danchenko trial
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump’s team said Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe has become "one of the most critical efforts" to restore transparency in the U.S. government, telling Fox News that the "drip-drip" of "damning" information is exposing Democrat wrongdoing and corruption while encouraging all Americans to watch for "the next shoe to drop."
Reporter on MSNBC says migrants 'not angry at DeSantis,' but are thanking him for Martha's Vineyard flight
A Telemundo reporter appearing on MSNBC appeared to throw cold water on the liberal argument that the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha's Vineyard, Mass. are wholly upset at the Florida Republican. Many Democrats across the country have been crying foul over the move, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom,...
Chuck Todd: 'Inhumane' to send migrants to Martha's Vineyard because it 'doesn't have any infrastructure'
NBC's Chuck Todd asserted Thursday that it was "inhumane" to send illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard because, in his view, the location "doesn't have any infrastructure." On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew dozens of migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard, a wealthy island in Massachusetts where former President Barack Obama resides in a $12 million estate. This follows other Republican governors from border states transporting illegal immigrants to blue enclaves since the spring.
NBC News gutted after deleting tweet with quote comparing Martha's Vineyard migrants to ‘trash’
Twitter users slammed NBC News on Friday for deleting a tweet about the illegal immigrant relocation from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard which compared the migrants to "trash." The now-deleted tweet and corresponding NBC News story quoted Max Lefeld, founder of Casa Venezuela Dallas foundation – a charity group dedicated...
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
Obama, Martha's Vineyard celebs silent on opening up island homes to illegal immigrants
Former President Barack Obama and several other high-profile Democrats who own homes on Martha’s Vineyard have remained silent on whether they will open up their homes to provide comfort to any illegal immigrants sent to the island by Republican governors. Representatives for the former president did not respond to...
Conservatives blast Martha's Vineyard for 'leftist hypocrisy' after deporting illegal immigrants from island
Conservatives took to Twitter to blast the residents of Martha's Vineyard for promptly removing the 50 illegal immigrants that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to the island last week. As Fox News Digital exclusively reported last Wednesday, DeSantis sent two planes carrying 50 illegal immigrants to the ritzy elite...
Gov. DeSantis will use ‘every tool’ to cure America’s border crisis because Joe Biden refuses to act: Florida Lt. Gov.
What Gavin Newsom and his woke California flunkies want to do to the news
California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a budget that bestows $25 million to the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, presumably in an effort to ensure plenty of favorable news coverage for himself and his party in the years to come. The taxpayer cash giveaway will fund 40 fellowships a year,...
Texas congressman unleashes on Democrat that claimed that controversy around infamous NSBA letter is 'made up'
Texas Rep. Chip Roy, R., pushed back on Wednesday against claims that the controversy surrounding a letter from the National School Boards Association to the Biden Administration, requesting the federal government use the PATRIOT act to look into parents protesting at school board meetings, were made up. Rep. David Cicilline,...
