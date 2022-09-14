Read full article on original website
Bodies found near recaptured Ukraine region show signs of torture, official says
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the prosecutor’s office in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv says some of the bodies unearthed from the mass burial site near Izium showed signs of torture. Some had their hands tied behinds their back or ropes around their necks. Ukrainian authorities...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
WATCH: State Department says Russia spent $300 million to covertly influence world politics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department alleges in a newly released cable. Watch the briefing in the player above. The cable released Tuesday cites a...
Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy visits strategic city retaken from Russia
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — His hand on his heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched as his country’s flag was hoisted Wednesday above the recently recaptured city of Izium, a rare foray outside the capital that highlighted Moscow’s embarrassing retreat in the face of a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive.
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price held a news briefing on Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. On Tuesday, the State Department alleged in a newly released cable that Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries.
Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Ukraine using U.S. weapons ‘with great effect’
As Ukrainian troops apply pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige, the White House says Ukraine is using advanced rocket systems provided by the U.S. “with great effect.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Clearly, at...
Pelosi to visit Armenia as cease-fire with Azerbaijan holds
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said Friday she plans to make a weekend visit to Armenia, where a cease-fire held for a second day after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides.
Public grief over Queen Elizabeth II in Hong Kong seen as both nostalgia and dissent
HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of Hong Kong residents are lining up in front of the British Consulate General for hours each day to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, leaving piles of flowers and handwritten notes. The collective outpouring of grief after her death last week is...
WATCH: White House says Griner, Whelan families to meet President Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
Trump begins openly embracing and amplifying false fringe QAnon conspiracy theory
After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows. On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In QAnon lore, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.
In Yemen, Queen Elizabeth’s death recalls memories of Britain’s colonial rule
ADEN, Yemen (AP) — In 1954, large crowds turned out for a historic visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Aden. At the time, this city on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula was a colony of the British Empire and was one of the busiest and most important ports in the world.
King Charles III faces a ‘big opportunity’ as he ascends to the throne
King Charles III has become the oldest monarch to assume the British throne at 73 years old. He takes over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death earlier in September. Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history. Charles, by contrast, is stepping into the role after living a full life in the public eye.
Public support for the monarchy is lowest among young Britons, but that’s nothing new
The death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne has, of course, been met with widespread sadness and mourning. For most people in Britain, she is the only monarch they have known. Yet, inevitably, the mourning of her passing will be followed by a discussion about the future of the monarchy as an institution. After all, much has changed since 1951.
What to know about calls for reparations for Britain’s legacy of slavery in the Caribbean
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has set off a period of public mourning and celebrations of life. But even as many lauded Elizabeth for her 70-year reign, for some — including those from Britain’s former colonies — it was a fresh reminder of the country’s imperial past.
Queue time to view Queen Elizabeth’s coffin hits 24 hours
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
Biden praises South Africa a vital voice despite neutral stance on Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage as he hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that were expected to touch on the two nations’ differences on Russia’s war in Ukraine and more.
Cheetahs reintroduced to India after going extinct in the country 70 years ago
NEW DELHI (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they’re back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
Biden approval up ahead of midterms, AP-NORC poll shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July...
