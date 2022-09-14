ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price held a news briefing on Wednesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. On Tuesday, the State Department alleged in a newly released cable that Russia has covertly spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries.
Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
Right-wing bloc wins narrow majority in Swedish parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A right-wing bloc that includes a nationalist anti-immigration party won a narrow majority in Sweden’s parliament Wednesday. It was a major political shift in the Scandinavian country that had a decades-long history of welcoming refugees, but is grappling with a crime wave linked with immigration.
Trump begins openly embracing and amplifying false fringe QAnon conspiracy theory

After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows. On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In QAnon lore, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.
King Charles III faces a ‘big opportunity’ as he ascends to the throne

King Charles III has become the oldest monarch to assume the British throne at 73 years old. He takes over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death earlier in September. Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history. Charles, by contrast, is stepping into the role after living a full life in the public eye.
Queue time to view Queen Elizabeth’s coffin hits 24 hours

LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities had to call a temporary halt Friday to more people joining the miles-long queue.
