FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen Walters
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Bluebird Consignment Shop Finds New Nest, Opens to Public This Weekend
Ridgefield’s Bluebird Consignment Shop flew the 15 Catoonah Street coop in late 2021 and has finally found the perfect new nest!. Bluebird Estate Sales and Consignment Store owner Dana Bucci invites you to new shop at 346 Ethan Allen Highway this weekend for a preview of what’s in store. Bucci says she is planning a Grand Opening sometime in October.
Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at 314 Beer Garden on September 21
Coastal Connecticut Times has partnered with the Norwalk Bicycle Co-op to host a meetup for people interested in sustainable forms of transportation. The informal meet-up will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 5 to 7pm and is for anyone interested in walkability, biking, or public transit in Norwalk. The...
Valerie Jensen's Gemstone Farm Sprouts a Giant Pumpkin, See it at Ridgefield's 10th Annual Weigh-off on September 25!
Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, co-chaired by Steve Maydan and Jessica Collins, will take place in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25th. Pumpkin growers from all over the region will roll their huge orange beauties in Ridgefield and descend on Ballard Park. Among the growers is Valerie Jensen, the founder and visionary of Ridgefield's Prospector Theater and most recently Gemstone Farm in New Canaan.
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Natural Pet Outlet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Natural Pet...
13th Annual Push Against Cancer on October 16 at Staples High School
Push Against Cancer on Sunday, October 16 from 9am to 11:30am at Staples High School in Westport benefits the brave and beautiful campers and their families at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. Whether you're pushing yourself to hit a personal goal or in honor of a loved one,...
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 10:00am at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road. Funds raised will go to more than 20 grantees helping support the health, education and self-sufficiency of Greenwich residents. First Selectman Fred Camillo will join Greenwich United Way CEO...
New Teacher Feature: RPS is the Perfect "Second Home"
RPS New Teacher Feature: An Interview with Marie Vergara, Ridgebury Elementary Special Education. I worked in a different district for 17 years. I was at the same school for the whole time, first as a paraeducator, and then as a special education teacher. It was like a family or a home. When I started my degree in education, I was set to teach middle school science. Then everything changed, when I took the position as a Special Education paraprofessional. From day one of working with students I knew that this was the path I was meant to take. I have been able to help students build skills and confidence, which they will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives. The truth is, all of my students have taught me just as much. I carry them with me. It’s a special profession (hence the name) that I am lucky enough to be part of.
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Jenni Mason, 61
Jennifer "Jenni" H. Mason, 61, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of Scott F. Mason. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jenni’s Life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be held privately.
Homes for the Brave Raises Over $86,000 To Help Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
Last month, Homes for the Brave (HFTB) held the 8th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 40,000 Step Challenge and raised more than $86,000 to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. The organization’s signature fundraiser included nearly 650 participants from 59 towns in Connecticut and 18 states across the country. Collectively, participants...
Bethel Public School Students and Staff GO ORANGE, Hold Food Drive during No Kid Hungry Month
September is No Kid Hungry Month. No Kid Hungry is Bethel Public Schools’ opportunity to be a part of a movement that has a real and lasting impact on the mission to end hunger in America!. Students and staff please spread the word about hunger awareness and GO ORANGE...
American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior
The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
RPS Superintendent Communication to School Community Regarding Last Nights Incident at Tiger Hollow During RHS Football Game
This afternoon, Ridgefield Public School (RPS) Superintendent, Dr. Susie DaSilva wrote a letter to the school community regarding the incident that took place last night at the RHS football game at Tiger Hollow. "We are pleased to report that spectators in attendance reported to RHS staff that an individual was...
Danbury Police Department participates in 13th annual Push Against Cancer to benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
On Sunday, October 16 members from the Danbury Police Department will participate in the 13th annual Push Against Cancer! This event raises money to send seriously ill children and their families to a weeklong camp experience at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event will take place at...
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance Gets Nod, Portion of ARPA Funds Allocated
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA Update. Affordable Housing Plan Update The Board of Selectmen met with the Affordable Housing Committee this week to come to an agreement on a final draft of the Affordable Housing plan. The agreement comes after months of deliberations, countless revisions and continued consideration of the public’s input. The final plan will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen at their September 21st meeting. If the vote passes, the plan will be submitted to the state. The meetings can be viewed on the ridgefieldct.org website.
This Week in the City, Danbury's Community Emergency Response Team
In this episode of This Week in the City, Mayor Dean Esposito highlights the Community Emergency Response Team program with Emergency Management Director Matthew Cassavechia and Erin Henry, our new Public Relations Specialist for Emergency Services. The CERT program is a nationally supported, locally implemented initiative that teaches people how...
Update: COVID Vaccination Clinics for New Canaan Residents
COVID Vaccination Clinics Update from New Canaan Director of Health Jenn Eielson. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available to all New Canaan residents who wish to receive the new booster dose. Our Health Department will be holding numerous clinics in the coming weeks so residents will have ample opportunities locally to obtain boosters. We encourage all residents who are eligible to receive the new bivalent booster.
Redding Letter: Vote in Support of Ceci Maher for State Senator of the 26th District and Anne Hughes for State Representative of the 135th District on November 8th!
You won’t get empty promises from Ceci Maher or Anne Hughes, you will get action and that is why I urge you to vote November 8th for both candidates. Ceci Maher is not only endorsed by Jim Himes, Will Haskell, and Julia Pemberton because she could fit the role well, but she is also highly qualified through her work in the business sector, as a social worker, and as an innovative thinker. Ceci Maher has the backing of Mom’s Demand Action and supports mental health care reform. I have had the pleasure to talk and learn more from Ceci. I am impressed with her thinking not only of societal health, but also the way in which we legislate to create a healthy future for us all.
