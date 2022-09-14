Read full article on original website
West Side Lighting Project shines light on needs across Charleston
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Since Charleston Main Streets West Side Light Revitalization Project announced its master plan last month, the organization’s Executive Director Ric Cavender said there has been positive feedback. “We identified really early on that the Elk City district with all the newly restored buildings and...
Charleston Town Center parking garage undergoing maintenance
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you use the Charleston Town Center Mall parking garage on Quarrier Street, you’ve probably recently noticed signs and caution tape warning of maintenance. 13 News asked the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) during their monthly meeting Wednesday morning if they knew anything about the maintenance. Ron Butlin, CURA’s Executive director, […]
Nitro plans to tear down 22 vacant buildings this fall
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The City of Nitro is planning to demolish 22 vacant buildings along Route 25 this Fall with high hopes that something better will take their place. “It’s been a long-standing vision and something that the mayor and myself and our land reuse board and the city council have been working towards,” […]
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
Man survives boating accident on Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man was thrown overboard after a boating accident on the Kanawha River in Charleston this afternoon. Dispatchers say it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Casci building along Kanawha Boulevard. The boat flipped over, and the man on board was thrown into the water. He was the only person on board […]
LST 325 Naval ship docked in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you’re looking for some weekend plans, how about a trip through history? A piece of WWII’s history is docked at the port of Ashland this weekend, and you can go see it. Some Olive Hill Elementary fifth-graders got a special tour. Capt. Bob...
Increased crowds at park leading to concerns for neighbors
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An attraction for children in West Huntington has come with some unwelcome issues, according to neighbors. The splash pad at the inclusive playground at St. Cloud Commons has become a popular way for kids to cool off in the summer heat. Unlike the splash pad at...
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
Mayor: Old Barboursville Applebee’s being demolished, property leased to Outback Steakhouse
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has officially started on the former Applebee’s building in Barboursville near the Huntington Mall. According to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, the property is owned by Melody T. Farms, Inc. He says the company has a new lease with Outback Steakhouse to build a new location for the restaurant. Tatum says […]
Small business owners struggle to find enough staff
Many small businesses in our region are still struggling to find enough staff, not just to operate normally, but to stay open at all.
One injured in Lincoln County shooting
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Lincoln County, West Virginia, according to Lincoln County Emergency Services. Allen Holder, the Lincoln County Emergency Services Director, tells WSAZ the shooting happened in the 300 block of Tom’s Fork Road in the Alum Creek area just before 10:30 a.m.
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
Police announce street shutdown for homecoming parade
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Students have returned to the classrooms and fall is in the air, signaling the coming arrival of homecoming festivities at learning institutions throughout the Mountain State. The City of Ripley is one area for which preparations are being made for homecoming celebrations, which will include...
Fired Up Friday | Spring Valley Timberwolves
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- WSAZ’s Joseph Payton headed to Timberwolves country for this week’s edition of Fired Up Friday. Spring Valley will take on Hurricane in their latest gridiron clash Friday night. For more, click or tap on the video link with this story.
WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
Mothman Festival kicks off in Mason County
With the nice weather and the fact that the festival took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic organizers are expecting a huge crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 visitors.
West Virginia man shot in altercation, say authorities
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the […]
WSAZ talks with new CEO at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dominique Ranieri has already worked for West Virginia International Yeager Airport for five years, but in the last few days she stepped into a brand new role as Executive Director and CEO. “I am excited to play a part in the state’s busiest airport,” Ranieri said....
Trick-or-Treat times announced for Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As the leaves begin to turn, kids and families across the Mountain State are gearing up to celebrate Halloween next month. As such, one substantial question on the minds of residents throughout the state is that of when youngsters should expect to be able to take to the streets in their masks and costumes to collect their favorite treats door-to-door.
