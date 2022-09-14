ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS

WJTV 12

Four Mississippi schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, four Mississippi schools were named as National Blue Ribbons Schools for 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were: Florence Elementary School, Rankin […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters

BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.   Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
visitmississippi.org

The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing

Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Press

Closin’ in on Cruisin’

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bslshoofly.com

Fall Vegetable Gardening for Coastal Mississippi

The worst of the summer’s scorching heat is behind us now, and a second gardening season awaits - our reward for living in the deep South. ​As the struggle to remain outside through the heat and humidity of the summer months is real, Southerners are rewarded with a full gardening season through the fall. Imagine fresh produce from the home garden on the Thanksgiving dinner table!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Bald Eagles Return to the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The site of a soaring Bald Eagle always gives me pause. The distinctive white heads and tails of adults helps them stand out, whether in flight or perched in a tree. The neat thing for us is that we can see these anywhere in the state of Mississippi. No need to go to Alaska. Yes, American Bald Eagles live and nest here!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Picayune Item

Deer hunters needed in the ongoing CWD battle

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Deer hunters are urgently needed to participate in the battle to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease among the state’s prized white-tailed deer population. Chronic wasting disease, or CWD, is a 100% fatal, transmissible, neurogenerative disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

AAA: Mississippi’s Gas Prices Are the Cheapest

The average price for gas in Mississippi is now the lowest in the country– even though it’s still more than 30 cents higher than what we were paying a year ago. AAA says the statewide average of $3.13 is about a nickel lower than the second-cheapest state, Texas. The auto club says Mississippi’s tax structure and its proximity to gasoline distribution hubs and refineries helps to keep prices lower. The state regularly ranks among the top five in lowest gas prices and had often held the claim of the cheapest gas before prices skyrocketed to record highs nationwide in June.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

