Rangers hope Zac Jones or Matthew Robertson make the most of a unique defensive opportunity as rookie camp kicks off

RANGERS GM CHRIS DRURY COMMENTS ON RUMOURS SURROUNDING NILS LUNDKVIST
Just over two weeks ago, it was reported by Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Rangers 2018 first round pick Nils Lundkvist is frustrated with his current role on the team and that he may not report to training camp. Brooks added that the Rangers actively looking to move the 22-year-old.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Othmann Turning Around Development Struggles
Over the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have done an excellent job of drafting and developing young defensemen and goalies but they have not done the same with forwards. Lias Andersson requested a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings after a few underwhelming seasons and Vitali Kravtsov did the same last season after he failed to make the team’s opening-day roster. Additionally, Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere, and Filip Chytil have all shown flashes of greatness but have not yet played to their potential for an entire season.
Player Prowl: Panthers lift Giants' 2022 1st-round pick
Would the Carolina Panthers have taken University of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux this past spring had he not been selected right before their sixth overall pick?. Probably not. The actual selection—North Carolina State University offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu—was general manager Scott Fitterer’s top prospect since March.
