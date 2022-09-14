Read full article on original website
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
spectrumnews1.com
Calling all ghouls: Here are some of the state's haunted houses to visit this Halloween
OHIO — It's the most wonderful time of the year for thrill seekers: Haunted house season. Those in Ohio have plenty of attractions to choose from. The Buckeye State has the most haunted houses in the nation at 127 — two more than last year, according to thescarefactor.com.
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Phys.org
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
coaster101.com
ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for second season with even more scares
The undead are back as ZOMBIEzi Bay returns for its second season with even more scares. Coaster101 was invited to get a sampling of the tricks and treats lurking in the fog covered waterpark-turned-haunt. What is ZOMBIEzi Bay and what sets it apart from other Halloween attractions in the area? Anthony Sabo, Vice President, Waterpark Operations and Guest Services explains in this video courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium:
Back to the status quo: Ohio clinics to resume second-trimester abortions
The voice-mail system at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has been inundated with calls since a judge recognized a challenge to the state's abortion law and temporarily blocked it.
What’s inside the offer turned down by Kroger’s union?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has released some information it said is included in the last offer rejected by the union representing central Ohio store associates, including a $1.80 pay raise over the life of the contract. According to a press release Saturday, the grocery giant said the average cashier would see a 65-cent raise […]
Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
talkhouse.com
Stories of What’s Left Behind: On Making They Won’t Call It Murder
Columbus, Ohio, is a driving city, but most of the main government buildings – where prosecutors and police officials work, and where people protest – are within a short walk of one another. Its criminal court rooms are like a lot of other ones in the U.S.: cameras only show up when there’s someone on trial who has already made headlines. By the time Melissa was in one of those courtrooms, she had already been following the story unfolding there for nine months: for the first time in 20 years, a Columbus police officer was charged with murder after killing a community member while on duty.
cwcolumbus.com
Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio
Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
columbusfreepress.com
A Shameless saga: How the people out maneuvered the City – and the City took credit
On Monday, September 12, residents of Camp Shameless – the houseless encampment on Mound and Carpenter facilitated by activist/artist group FIRST Collective – slept in rooms with doors that lock and a roof that doesn’t leak, many for the first time in years. The following day, the...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Harbor Freight to Open in September
CIRCLEVILLE – Harbor Freight has almost finished renovation to the old Gordmans location, and plans to open at the end of the month. The renovation started in June of this year, since then inside and outside has been renovated including painting the entire front of the building. Recently we...
WSYX ABC6
'We want to be good neighbors,' recovery center addresses Hilltop community concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "If we were to shut down and go away, these people are still going to be there," Garrett Recovery CEO April Caudill said. There are concerns being raised by some Hilltop community members about Garrett Recovery, a center assists people dealing with active addiction or who just need to put a meal on the table. It's located directly across the street from Burroughs Elementary along Sullivant Avenue.
ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning September 18
This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on September 18.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
