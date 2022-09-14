ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?

NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue

As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
NASHVILLE, TN
nowplayingnashville.com

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
State
Utah State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville Scene

Fall Guide 2022: Festivals and Markets

Sept. 16-17: Nashville Cocktail Festival, Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave., northwest corner. Sept. 17: Nashville Food Faire, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at OneC1ty, 8 City Blvd. Sept. 17: Be Good Market for Abortion Care Tennessee, 3-9 p.m. at Hearts Nashville, 914 Gallatin Ave. Sept. 24: Fall Goddess Craft Market, 10...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Shops#Coffee Bar#Black Coffee#Food Drink#Dcn
WKRN

New Kendra Scott line helps those hard of hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hearing loss affects millions of people, but what some may not know is that the cost of hearing aids can be pricey. News 2’s Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has launched a non-profit dedicated to making the process of getting hearing tested and being fitted for a hearing aid easier.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

‘She was a super woman’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work. Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fox17.com

MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Lacking Infrastructure and Transit Push Retail Off Nashville’s Thoroughfares

Many locals believe Gallatin Avenue, designated an “Immediate Need Multi-Modal Corridor” by the NashvilleNext plan, needs some serious improvements when it comes to walkability and transit. And a major new redevelopment plan for the Lincoln Tech campus in East Nashville has put a spotlight on the question of the busy corridor’s viability for new businesses and retail storefronts.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy