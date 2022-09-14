ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The City Of Plano Has Big Plans For Its 150th Birthday

Plano, get your kazoos and streamers ready. The city will officially be 150 years old next year, and Plano already has plans to celebrate. The Plano Star Courier reported that during a Plano City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, the communications and community outreach director, announced the details of the birthday shindig.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Therapeutic Theater: A Different Form of Stage Adaptation

Thirty-one years of ambitious schedules and devoted team members have grown North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) into the largest youth-dedicated theater program in the nation. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, NTPA offers a range of immersive programs for all ages across its five locations. It is no surprise that they hold 170 performances per year, ensuring that every minute counts.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano

Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Pax and Beneficia Opens New Coffee Shop In Plano, Texas

Pax and Beneficia has a dual focus: people and coffee. They take great pride in their craftsmanship and their open space. But this DFW coffee shop is much more than that. During tumultuous events, Pax makes sure to alert locals that their locations are a safe space for discussion and encourages those with differing viewpoints to have civil discourse while enjoying their specialty, locally roasted coffee. They take every opportunity to serve their community and promote kind discussion, offering free drip coffee on difficult days, such as the 2019 tornado, Hurricane Harvey, or during the events following the murder of George Floyd.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

A Fall Guide To Patios In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney

Temperatures are cooling down and before you know it, we’ll feel that chilly fall breeze. So right now, it’s time to enjoy the weather outside again, but hurry up before winter rolls in! Check out these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney they have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

$17,500 Donated By H-E-B To Refresh Frisco

Local Frisco nonprofit Refresh Frisco recently was given a $17,500 donation by the grocery chain H-E-B. President and founder of Refresh Frisco, Elizabeth Watkins, told Local Profile they received the donation on August 24, 2022. Refresh Frisco’s mission is to provide hygiene packs for students in Frisco and Little Elm....
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

10 Animal-Based Nonprofits Making a Difference

Passionate about helping animals and pets? Check out these 10 nonprofits you can support this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is dedicated to the conservation of species in peril, conducting scientific research, training professionals, responsible management of natural resources, and public education. Fossil Rim provides a diversity of compelling learning experiences that inspire positive change in the way people think, feel, and act with nature.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park

Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year

Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Spotlighting Women Comedians In North Texas

It’s been a difficult year for women everywhere, given discriminatory legislation, pay gaps, and antiquated norms. But amid the chaos, Dallas comedian Anna Barden, as well as other creative women, are imagining a world in which women can freely express themselves among other like-minded individuals. This Friday, Barden will...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

September In Collin County And Beyond

There is so much going on each month in North Texas it’s difficult to keep up! So check this little September guide we’ve set up to help you decide how to spend your time. Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?. Band Together...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America

North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

City Council To Vote On Medical City Plano Expansion

The fate of Medical City Plano is at the hands of Plano City Council. On September 6, Planning and Zoning voted unanimously to leave the decision of redevelopment to the city council. But many residents are not pleased with the news of the expansion. The current plan for the redevelopment...
Local Profile

Local Profile

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

