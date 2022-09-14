Pax and Beneficia has a dual focus: people and coffee. They take great pride in their craftsmanship and their open space. But this DFW coffee shop is much more than that. During tumultuous events, Pax makes sure to alert locals that their locations are a safe space for discussion and encourages those with differing viewpoints to have civil discourse while enjoying their specialty, locally roasted coffee. They take every opportunity to serve their community and promote kind discussion, offering free drip coffee on difficult days, such as the 2019 tornado, Hurricane Harvey, or during the events following the murder of George Floyd.

PLANO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO