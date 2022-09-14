Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
The City Of Plano Has Big Plans For Its 150th Birthday
Plano, get your kazoos and streamers ready. The city will officially be 150 years old next year, and Plano already has plans to celebrate. The Plano Star Courier reported that during a Plano City Council meeting, Shannah Hayley, the communications and community outreach director, announced the details of the birthday shindig.
Therapeutic Theater: A Different Form of Stage Adaptation
Thirty-one years of ambitious schedules and devoted team members have grown North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) into the largest youth-dedicated theater program in the nation. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, NTPA offers a range of immersive programs for all ages across its five locations. It is no surprise that they hold 170 performances per year, ensuring that every minute counts.
Michelin Starred Chef To Hold Pop-up Dinner In Plano
Texas might not be included in Michelin’s gastronomic guide, but we have Michelin-starred chef John Tesar bringing his awarded Knife & Spoon’s menu to his Plano location Knife Steakhouse at The Shops at Willow Bend. The pop-up will open for three nights only in October. Earlier this year,...
Pax and Beneficia Opens New Coffee Shop In Plano, Texas
Pax and Beneficia has a dual focus: people and coffee. They take great pride in their craftsmanship and their open space. But this DFW coffee shop is much more than that. During tumultuous events, Pax makes sure to alert locals that their locations are a safe space for discussion and encourages those with differing viewpoints to have civil discourse while enjoying their specialty, locally roasted coffee. They take every opportunity to serve their community and promote kind discussion, offering free drip coffee on difficult days, such as the 2019 tornado, Hurricane Harvey, or during the events following the murder of George Floyd.
Comerica Bank To Open Business & Innovation Hub In Frisco In 2023
North Texas keeps attracting new and bigger businesses. Now Comerica Bank has announced that construction on its new office tower at The Star in Frisco will begin later this year and is expected to open between late 2023 and early 2024. The business and innovation building will be complementary to...
A Fall Guide To Patios In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney
Temperatures are cooling down and before you know it, we’ll feel that chilly fall breeze. So right now, it’s time to enjoy the weather outside again, but hurry up before winter rolls in! Check out these open-air eateries in Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney they have just what you need to enhance your tableside experience.
$17,500 Donated By H-E-B To Refresh Frisco
Local Frisco nonprofit Refresh Frisco recently was given a $17,500 donation by the grocery chain H-E-B. President and founder of Refresh Frisco, Elizabeth Watkins, told Local Profile they received the donation on August 24, 2022. Refresh Frisco’s mission is to provide hygiene packs for students in Frisco and Little Elm....
10 Animal-Based Nonprofits Making a Difference
Passionate about helping animals and pets? Check out these 10 nonprofits you can support this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Fossil Rim Wildlife Center is dedicated to the conservation of species in peril, conducting scientific research, training professionals, responsible management of natural resources, and public education. Fossil Rim provides a diversity of compelling learning experiences that inspire positive change in the way people think, feel, and act with nature.
Plano Balloon Festival Is Coming Soon, & Things are Really Looking Up!
Mark your calendar, for the weekend of September 22, 23, 24 and 25 because the Balloon Festival is BACK! After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID, this large family-friendly community event will return to Red Tail Pavilion/Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. The Festival will be opening on Thursday, September...
First Look At Frisco’s Newest Park
Frisco is getting ready for the city’s newest ambitious project. Formerly referred to as Community Performance Park, the newly minted Kaleidoscope Park will be a 5.7-acre greenspace located near the intersections of Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway. The upcoming park is located within HALL Park, a hot commercial...
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Relax, the weekend is on its way. Take a look at all the things you can find in Collin County and beyond. From dinosaurs to concerts to art exhibits, there’s something for everyone around here. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Dinosaurs Live!. When:...
Spotlighting Women Comedians In North Texas
It’s been a difficult year for women everywhere, given discriminatory legislation, pay gaps, and antiquated norms. But amid the chaos, Dallas comedian Anna Barden, as well as other creative women, are imagining a world in which women can freely express themselves among other like-minded individuals. This Friday, Barden will...
September In Collin County And Beyond
There is so much going on each month in North Texas it’s difficult to keep up! So check this little September guide we’ve set up to help you decide how to spend your time. Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance?. Band Together...
Dallas Doctor Investigated For Allegedly Tampering With IV Bags
A Dallas anesthesiologist has been suspended after the Texas Medical Board was made aware of an ongoing federal investigation. The news comes after tainted medical IV bags were found and a doctor at Baylor Scott & White died after using one of the IVs to treat her own dehydration. Disclosure...
McKinney and Frisco, Texas Among Safest Cities In America
North Texas seems like the place to be. Recent findings have shown McKinney and Frisco are two of the safest cities to be in America. According to a study by Goodhire that used FBI data to assess property, violent and societal crimes and looked at each city by the rate of offenses per year. The study assigned a total rank that looked at crimes against persons and crimes against property at 40% and crimes against society at 20%. Background checks were also used to analyze the cities.
City Council To Vote On Medical City Plano Expansion
The fate of Medical City Plano is at the hands of Plano City Council. On September 6, Planning and Zoning voted unanimously to leave the decision of redevelopment to the city council. But many residents are not pleased with the news of the expansion. The current plan for the redevelopment...
Frisco ISD Board Discussed The Districts Bathroom Policy
A large crowd of Frisco ISD parents, students and board members met Monday to discuss Title IX and bathroom use in Frisco schools. Both parents and some board members showed their frustration with the district’s lack of rules in place. Title IX states that there are no grounds on...
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Dallas City Council Approves First Reading Of $4.51 Billion Annual Budget
On September 7, the Dallas City Council approved the first reading of the first year of the city of Dallas’ proposed biennial budget. In preparation for the second reading on September 21, council members spent five hours discussing proposed amendments to the budget, as reported by Candy’s Dirt.
