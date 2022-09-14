Former Las Vegas-based Air Force commander accused of grooming, raping child repeatedly, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas-based U.S. Air Force commander facing felony sex charges is accused of grooming and then repeatedly raping a child, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Kevin DiFalco faces seven counts of lewdness with a child under 18, and one count of child abuse or neglect, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators last week.

DiFalco was commander of the 57th Operations Support Squadron and an F-16 pilot assigned to Nellis Air Force Base. He was relieved from command on September 8, but he remains on active duty and is still assigned to Nellis AFB, a spokesman said. DiFalco served in the Thunderbirds program until June 2021.

DiFalco is accused of grooming and then regularly sexually assaulting the child, a report obtained by the Investigators said. The report is extremely graphic and much of its contents cannot be reported to protect the child’s identity.

The report also claims DiFalco told the child “not to say anything,” adding the commander and the person talked regularly on Snapchat, a messaging application where photos and messages disappear.

The allegations became known last week after a person came forward to Metro police, the report said. The person reporting the allegations said they had attempted to tell an out-of-state police agency last year, but that “the case was closed.”

The person reporting the allegations also noted a distinct tattoo in DiFalco’s groin area, which investigators corroborated in the report.

“The 57th Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, relieved the 57th Operations Support Squadron Commander Sept. 8 due to allegations of personal misconduct,” the spokesman said. “Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco was arrested at his off-base residence Sept. 8 and is under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in coordination with the Air Force.”

A status check is set for Oct. 11.

