Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
WINNIPEG JETS TO STRIP BLAKE WHEELER OF CAPTAINCY, OPTING FOR NEW LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE
Rick Bowness was only recently hired by the Winnipeg Jets, and he did not wait very long to drop a nuke in the room. The team announced today that Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Jets, and they are restructuring its leadership group heading into the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist
Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
markerzone.com
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys
Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase
The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
FOX Sports
Slafkovsky disappointed he can't deliver win in Habs' debut
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — In finishing his Canadiens' competitive debut with a near three-minute shift, Montreal's celebrated rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky had more than enough energy to take one long spin around the ice before heading to the locker room. Rather than being spent from the ice time he...
markerzone.com
JOURNALIST STEVE SIMMONS NOT GETTING THE HINT THAT P.K. SUBBAN REFUSES TO TALK TO HIM
It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Nils Lundkvist will not come to camp, Vitali Kravtsov on track, and more
In what should be no surprise, Nils Lundkvist will NOT report to New York Rangers camp per his agent Claude Lemieux. When the original story broke regarding the Rangers trying to trade the 2018 first round pick, I spoke with him about the situation. “We did request a trade when...
markerzone.com
GERMAN HOCKEY LEGEND, BROTHER OF FORMER NHLER, SUSPENDED BY TEAM ON SUSPICION OF DOPING
An apparent scandal has rocked the hockey world in Germany. Yannic Seidenberg, considered a legend in that country, has been suspended by his team after a routine test "deviated from the norm." The test was conducted by the National Anti-doping Agency. No one has said what, exactly, showed up in...
markerzone.com
OILERS CONSIDERED SIGNING VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO BEFORE HE SIGNED OUTSIDE NHL
NHL veteran forward Riley Nash reportedly had an opportunity for a professional tryout before signing a deal outside of the NHL. According to the Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers were considering inviting him to camp on a PTO. The 33-year-old recently signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers...
markerzone.com
SHARKS SHARE VIDEO OF FRANCHISE LEGEND JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH TEAM
Joe Thornton became an unrestricted free agent less than two weeks after his 43rd birthday and so far, there have been no contract offers or PTO offers, as far as anyone knows. There have been rumours that if nothing materializes in the NHL, that Thornton could head over to Switzerland...
markerzone.com
CANES OWNERSHIP QUIETLY GIVES GM WADDELL SEAL OF APPROVAL
It's been fairly common the last couple of years for teams to announce extensions for general managers. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's happened without little being said publicly. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Waddell has "quietly signed a new contract with the Canes to remain as...
markerzone.com
SIDNEY CROSBY TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE OF HIS PLAYING CAREER
Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to discuss the upcoming season at the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas this weekend. One of the topics up for discussion was how long Crosby will continue playing in the NHL. Crosby, who turned...
CF Montreal aim to tidy up on defense vs. Revolution
CF Montreal can wrap up the second seed in the Eastern Conference provided they complete a season sweep of the
markerzone.com
SABRES ROOKIE ATTEMPTS TO BLINDSIDE HIT JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY, DOES NOT END WELL FOR HIM
The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres rookie teams played each other on Thursday night, resulting in a 4-3 win for the Sabres rookies. Although there were some interesting events that took place in the game. One of those events was when Zach Berzolla attempted to blind-side hit Juraj Slafkovsky, the...
Comments / 0