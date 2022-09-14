ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Shesterkin’s Success Indicates Similar Path to Lundqvist

Game after game, analysts and fans across the NHL have reminded those who follow the New York Rangers just how lucky they’ve been with their goaltending. Indeed Rangers legend, Henrik Lundqvist , handed the reins to Igor Shesterkin, who recently won the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy for the league’s best goaltender. The goalie duo only had a partial season together, but it was significant as Shesterkin always admired his predecessor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT

The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS

Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Cunneyworth
Person
Martin St. Louis
Person
Michel Therrien
NHL

Red Wings season preview: Team chemistry, development keys

Implementing several new players among challenges of first-year coach Lalonde. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI

When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
NHL
The Associated Press

Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Swiss National League#Habs#French
Yardbarker

Predators Prospects Playing Smashville Hockey at NHL Prospect Showcase

The Nashville Predators prospects took the ice at Invisalign Arena this morning to take on the Carolina Hurricanes prospects in Raleigh, NC. Tomas Vamacka got the nod in net for the Preds in this second game of the showcase. Nashville also welcomed back forward Luke Evangelista who had been off the ice thus far at rookie camp and the showcase.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Jiri Kulich will be in the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres when they play the middle game of their Prospects Challenge schedule against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Kulich was initially ruled out for the tournament after arriving in camp with a nagging injury. "He was a little...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Slafkovsky disappointed he can't deliver win in Habs' debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — In finishing his Canadiens' competitive debut with a near three-minute shift, Montreal's celebrated rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky had more than enough energy to take one long spin around the ice before heading to the locker room. Rather than being spent from the ice time he...
NHL
markerzone.com

JOURNALIST STEVE SIMMONS NOT GETTING THE HINT THAT P.K. SUBBAN REFUSES TO TALK TO HIM

It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

OILERS CONSIDERED SIGNING VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO BEFORE HE SIGNED OUTSIDE NHL

NHL veteran forward Riley Nash reportedly had an opportunity for a professional tryout before signing a deal outside of the NHL. According to the Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers were considering inviting him to camp on a PTO. The 33-year-old recently signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers...
NHL
markerzone.com

CANES OWNERSHIP QUIETLY GIVES GM WADDELL SEAL OF APPROVAL

It's been fairly common the last couple of years for teams to announce extensions for general managers. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's happened without little being said publicly. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Waddell has "quietly signed a new contract with the Canes to remain as...
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

SIDNEY CROSBY TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE OF HIS PLAYING CAREER

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby sat down with 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek to discuss the upcoming season at the NHL Media Tour in Las Vegas this weekend. One of the topics up for discussion was how long Crosby will continue playing in the NHL. Crosby, who turned...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy