Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
TIMELINE FOR BRAD MARCHAND'S RETURN OFFERS BAD NEWS FOR BRUINS FANS
Brad Marchand underwent double hip surgery this spring, leaving Boston with a glaring hole on their top line. GM Don Sweeney found a low-key great replacement fit in Pavel Zacha for the low-low price of Erik Haula. However, Zacha will never be Marchand. And as though Marchand's absence was bad...
markerzone.com
KINGS PROSPECT BRANDT CLARKE SCORES SHOOTOUT WINNER AND HITS THE WALKOFF CELLY (VIDEO)
Brandt Clarke has been snubbed by Canada's World Junior team twice now, and I think it is time we start asking questions about that. Every time this kid steps on the ice, magic happens. Clarke was drafted eighth overall by Los Angeles in 2021 and has scored 97 points in 112 OHL games, yet twice he was deemed not good enough for Team Canada.
markerzone.com
HABS' ARBER XHEKAJ ABSOLUTELY SNUFFS SENS PROSPECT (VIDEO)
Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is making a name for himself as one of North American hockey's most intimidating enforcers. During their Prospects Challenge match against Ottawa, Xhekaj dropped the gloves with Sens prospect Zachary Massicotte. Shortly after the fight's commencement, Xhekaj rocked Massicotte with a nasty right cross, and frankly I am amazed Massicotte got up right away.
markerzone.com
BLUES SIGN RUSSIAN FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
The St. Louis Blues will kick-off training camp next Thursday and they've added a second player to their roster on a professional tryout contract. Former University of Michigan commit Andrei Bakanov, who was with the Blues for development camp in the summer, has been added to their training camp roster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
markerzone.com
SHARKS SHARE VIDEO OF FRANCHISE LEGEND JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH TEAM
Joe Thornton became an unrestricted free agent less than two weeks after his 43rd birthday and so far, there have been no contract offers or PTO offers, as far as anyone knows. There have been rumours that if nothing materializes in the NHL, that Thornton could head over to Switzerland...
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
markerzone.com
ANDREW HAMMOND OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN THE KHL
After parts of eight seasons in North America between the AHL and NHL, Andrew Hammond is heading to the KHL after signing a one-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk. "We are pleased to announce that today we have officially signed a one-year contract with Canadian goalkeeper Andrew Hammond," said Traktor Chelyabinsk General Manager, Ivan Savin.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY READY FOR RETURN TO PROSPECTS CHALLENGE
Juraj Slafkovsky is set to return to the Montreal Canadiens' lineup for their match against the Ottawa Senators in their final game of the 2022 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, NY. One Montreal-based source reported that Slafkovsky would miss the remainder of the tournament, as baseless a claim then as it was now.
markerzone.com
GET READY FOR MORE NHL SWEATER ADS IN THE FUTURE
The NHL's first sweater advertisements were unveiled earlier this month, and reviews have been healthily divided. So far, the NHL has only allotted one jersey patch on each team's right chest. However, the latest intel suggests the NHL has more allotments set aside for potential future opportunities. In other words,...
markerzone.com
JOURNALIST STEVE SIMMONS NOT GETTING THE HINT THAT P.K. SUBBAN REFUSES TO TALK TO HIM
It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.
markerzone.com
AK BARS KAZAN SUCCESSFULLY USE SERGEI FEDOROV'S OVERTIME TACTIC IN WIN OVER DINAMO MINSK
Last season and even earlier this season, CSKA Moscow head coach and Hockey Hall of Famer, Sergei Fedorov, deployed an interesting tactic when his team headed to overtime. Instead of going with the normal three-on-three, Fedorov would pull his goalie after his team got possession of the puck, to give CSKA the advantage in the extra frame.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
OILERS CONSIDERED SIGNING VETERAN FORWARD TO PTO BEFORE HE SIGNED OUTSIDE NHL
NHL veteran forward Riley Nash reportedly had an opportunity for a professional tryout before signing a deal outside of the NHL. According to the Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman, the Edmonton Oilers were considering inviting him to camp on a PTO. The 33-year-old recently signed a two-year deal with the Charlotte Checkers...
markerzone.com
JETS' BLAKE WHEELER IS NOT HAPPY AFTER LOSING CAPTAINCY
Blake Wheeler will no longer serve as captain of the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced today. Clearly, new head coach Rick Bowness, along with management, do not see Wheeler as the leader of the group. Although, the team's official stance on the subject suggests the move is an effort to get other players more involved with leadership.
markerzone.com
CANES OWNERSHIP QUIETLY GIVES GM WADDELL SEAL OF APPROVAL
It's been fairly common the last couple of years for teams to announce extensions for general managers. In the case of the Carolina Hurricanes, it's happened without little being said publicly. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Waddell has "quietly signed a new contract with the Canes to remain as...
markerzone.com
NHL DEPUTY COMMISSIONER BILL DALY SHARES UPDATE ON NEXT WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY
As was previously known, the National Hockey League along with the Players Association and the IIHF are planning to hold the next edition of the World Cup of Hockey in February 2024. In an interview with DailyFaceoff, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said that while nothing is finalized, talks with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
GERMAN HOCKEY LEGEND, BROTHER OF FORMER NHLER, SUSPENDED BY TEAM ON SUSPICION OF DOPING
An apparent scandal has rocked the hockey world in Germany. Yannic Seidenberg, considered a legend in that country, has been suspended by his team after a routine test "deviated from the norm." The test was conducted by the National Anti-doping Agency. No one has said what, exactly, showed up in...
Rays and fans need to reconcile. How ‘bout in the upper deck?
ST. PETERSBURG — So, this is kinda embarrassing. In most markets, a pennant race means fans flock to the box office to snatch up the best seats in the house. Around here, a pennant race means the Rays need to drop ticket prices to give the illusion that Tropicana Field is somewhat close to filled.
markerzone.com
CROSBY SAYS HE WAS AT LEAST TOP 5 DRUNKEST AT MACKINNON'S CUP PARTY
The NHL Media Tour is in Las Vegas this weekend. Stars from all over the league converge for a few days of media interviews and hype videos. 32 Thoughts' Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek interviewed both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. In both interviews, questions about the soberness of Crosby came up.
markerzone.com
SABRES ROOKIE ATTEMPTS TO BLINDSIDE HIT JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY, DOES NOT END WELL FOR HIM
The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres rookie teams played each other on Thursday night, resulting in a 4-3 win for the Sabres rookies. Although there were some interesting events that took place in the game. One of those events was when Zach Berzolla attempted to blind-side hit Juraj Slafkovsky, the...
Comments / 0