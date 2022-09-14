It is halfway through September, and we still do not have any idea what is next for P.K. Subban. Well, other than his new TV show for the NHL. Subban is still just 33 and still believes he has some fuel in the tank to make a contribution. However, aside from a handful of rumors, all is quiet on the Subban front. Leaving many wondering where his career stands and if he will ever play again.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO