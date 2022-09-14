Consumer Alert: Medical care is a factor driving up inflation. Here are two tools to make sure you’re being charged a fair price

Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Bad customer service. It’s gotten worse. Here’s what to do about it.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Do you feel like you’re getting really bad customer service? You’re not alone. That’s according to a new report called the American Customer Satisfaction Index. And it’s fallen dramatically during the course of the pandemic. I call it trickle-down aggravation. Business owners are aggravated because of supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and skyrocketing costs. Employees are aggravated because there are too few workers to get the job done. And that trickles down to us as consumers with long wait times, unhelpful staff, and lots of stress. The American Customer Satisfaction Index indicates that our level of satisfaction has fallen five percent, the biggest drop in its 28-year history.
Rochester dermatologists are finding new medications for hair loss
Lately, Dr. Manasi Ladrigan and her team have begun referring their patients to new oral options the industry has found to strengthen hair growth.
‘ROC the Block’ event offers employment opportunities, education
Many businesses were at the event, including Wegmans, BOCES, and Amazon.
Roc Paper Straws opens new factory and retail space in Rochester
Roc Paper Straws is a woman-led business and, according to officials, one of the only paper straw manufacturers in the US.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
nyspnews.com
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Businesses on North Clinton Avenue put out call for help following recent crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Businesses in one area of the city of Rochester are putting out a desperate call for help as the area is facing a severe crime problem. Owner of Convenient Market & Deli, Super Patel, says the troubles become one thing after another as he describes some vandalism.
New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
URMC’s ‘INTERCEPT’ first of its kind for upstate adolescent mental health care
'INTERCEPT' is a clinic for those ages 15 to 28 and their families who may be experiencing signs or symptoms of what could become, or is a mental health emergency.
WHEC TV-10
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from not-for-profit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman admitted to stealing thousands from a not-for-profit to pay for her rent. On Friday, 32-year-old Danielle Downs pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement from employment and training funds. In 2019 and 2020, Downs was employed by the Native American Cultural Center, Incorporated,...
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
‘Not giving up’: Rochester man unable to find veterinary care for sick dog
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception. As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients. Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has […]
waynetimes.com
Sheriff: No more Brady Checks in Wayne County
Sheriff Rob Milby announced a change in the Pistol Permit Process in Wayne County, outside of the new state laws that took effect on September 1 of this year. Up until now, a background check would have to be completed, every five years, in order for a simple amendment to be applied to a pistol permit. Such amendments included name or address changes, and disposal of weapons. In Wayne County, one could not make a handgun purchase unless he/she had a current five-year background check on file. Those background checks, also known as Brady Checks, required a comprehensive check of several systems to see if a permit holder had been involved in any activity that would initiate suspension or revocation proceedings of that permit. That process could take up to several weeks, dependent upon the amount of new applications submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. Various political races also affected the amount of Brady Checks that were submitted. The Brady process, combined with the regular course of business, conducting backgrounds for new pistol permit applicants, lengthened the time it would take for a new applicant to acquire a permit.
WKTV
Unused hand sanitizer on the move
More than 700,000 gallons of unused hand sanitizer that's been in Oriskany since 2021 is being sent to Rochester to be repurposed. More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling. Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic backup on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
13 WHAM
L.O.V.E. Is the Answer Mural revealed at the Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Coalition received a grant from the Rochester Area Community Foundation for Mural Project at the Public Market. MCFC received a $2,600 grant to implement the L.O.V.E. Is the Answer mural-painting project. Over the course of several weekends in September, families and youth from...
nyspnews.com
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence
On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Trooper
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Trooper is a loving dog looking for a home. Trooper is part of Lollypop Farm’s Bark to School Adoption Promotion. Some dogs including Trooper have no adoption fee and come with four weeks of free training sessions. The program runs from September 13 through 18. Find out more on Lollypop Farm’s website.
13 WHAM
I-390 opens back up after police secure potentially suicidal man
Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Police say they got a call around 4:00 p.m. from multiple jurisdictions for a potentially suicidal man in the area. Police were able to track him down in a vehicle outside of a building on Chili Ave. It was learned that possible handguns were in...
