Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported. Mr Jones and other individuals appearing on Infowars falsely claimed for several...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO