Public Safety

The Independent

Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial over false Sandy Hook claims

Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported. Mr Jones and other individuals appearing on Infowars falsely claimed for several...
CONNECTICUT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Infowars Bankruptcy Court to Weigh Requests for Jones Financials

Infowars says bankruptcy trustee should handle financial inquiry. Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are pressing a company with connections to Infowars host Alex Jones to disclose more information about its finances. The Sandy Hook parents, including two with a nearly $50 million judgment...
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information

Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

