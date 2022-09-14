Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial over false Sandy Hook claims
Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting. The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs, Vice reported. Mr Jones and other individuals appearing on Infowars falsely claimed for several...
Bitcoin donations to Infowars go to Alex Jones, company rep testifies
On day two day of the second Sandy Hook defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, a corporate representative for his company testified that cryptocurrency donations solicited during his show go directly to Mr Jones personally. Brittany Paz, an attorney designated as a representative for Free Speech Systems, the parent...
bloomberglaw.com
Infowars Bankruptcy Court to Weigh Requests for Jones Financials
Infowars says bankruptcy trustee should handle financial inquiry. Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are pressing a company with connections to Infowars host Alex Jones to disclose more information about its finances. The Sandy Hook parents, including two with a nearly $50 million judgment...
deseret.com
Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information
Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
Comments / 0