Read full article on original website
Related
4 Takeaways from Indianapolis Colts’ Week 2 loss vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Same old song and dance for the Indianapolis Colts in Jacksonville. The streak is alive and well. And Jacksonville is
Central Catholic football uses ground game, key turnover to sink Parkland
Caiden Shaffer had every reason to hang around waiting to be interviewed by the media after Allentown Central Catholic High School’s exciting 21-14 victory over host Parkland on Friday night at Orefield Middle School Stadium. Shaffer, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior, certainly did his part to improve the Vikings to...
Texas Tech LB Ramirez still hospitalized with leg fracture
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained hospitalized Sunday, a day after suffering a gruesome left leg injury in the Red Raiders’ loss at 12th-ranked North Carolina State. Sports medicine staff from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will stay with the fourth-year junior until he is able to safely travel back to Lubbock. Ramirez fractured his lower left leg in the first half Saturday night when he tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston. The pile rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted in the turf. It bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Trainers covered the leg with a towel when they began treating him on the field, and ESPN chose not to show a replay of when the injury. The game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes before Ramirez was put on a motorized cart and then transported to the hospital.
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
FULL STORY: Stateliners football pounds North Hunterdon. Phillipsburg 48, North Hunterdon 21 – Rapid Recap. The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to the Phillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. And the Stateliners made the most of it. Phillipsburg, ranked No. 7 by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Special teams scores power Whitehall football to win at Easton
An oft-used coaching cliche in football is that special teams is one-third of the game. In Whitehall’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division showdown with Easton, that platitude turned out to be an understatement. The Zephyrs scored 16 of their 37 points thanks to special teams plays and dominated the...
‘No such thing as tired here at P’burg.’ Stateliners football pounds North Hunterdon
Kassym Domond knows a great eraser to nearly any miscue on the football field. “We played physical. That’s the only way we know how to play,” the Phillipsburg High School two-way senior lineman said. “Even the mistakes, the physicality covered half of it. The physicality did most of the work for us.”
Bangor football holds off Saucon Valley with INT in final seconds
FULL STORY: Bangor football returns to winning ways as Striba makes plays at Saucon Valley. Senior Eric Striba led the Bangor football team from his quarterback position on Friday night at Saucon Valley. He also secured the 26-21 victory from his safety spot on an interception at the 2-yard line...
Fletcher helps Freedom football light up the scoreboard vs. Nazareth - well, figuratively
The scoreboard malfunctioned at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium on Saturday night. That’s a shame for Jalen Fletcher and his Freedom High teammates, who were determined to light up the display with a high-scoring performance. The fourth-ranked Patriots topped second-ranked and previously unbeaten Nazareth 45-35 in a wild Eastern...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0