Jacaway hauls Elko girls to 6-2 victory
ELKO — Following a 4-1 loss to Hug, the Elko girls soccer team got back in the win column Saturday with a convincing performance against North Valleys. Senior Peyton Jacaway posted a four-goal, one-assist haul in a 6-2 win over the Lady Panthers. The Lady Indians got on the...
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000. Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at Great Basin Granite for taking or possession vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500.
Elko boys beat down by South Tahoe
ELKO — On Friday, the Elko boys soccer team continued its struggle. The Indians fell to 4-8 on the year and 0-5 against 3A North opponents after getting beat down by South Tahoe with ease with the score at 5-0. In the early stages of the game, the Indians...
Hot time at the Elko County Fair
ELKO — The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterward opened all the Fair events. Most notable of this year’s Fair was the near record heat with each day over 100 degrees. However, the heat did not quell visitors’ enthusiasm to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, or the stock horse competition and the branding contests held in the arena, between the horse races and pari-mutuel betting.
Manhunt suspect identified by Oregon officials
ELKO – The suspect in a multi-state manhunt and crime spree that involved thefts in Elko County has been identified by Oregon State Police. Jamie L. Cochran, 42, was arrested Thursday in the Fremont National Forest east of Lakeview, Oregon. He has spent time in West Virginia and Utah but is currently transient, officials said.
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
Spartans slated to play Saturday morning
SPRING CREEK — Playing a Saturday football game at Truckee is nothing new, but the original plan was a Friday night contest. However, due to wildfires, air quality and falling ash — Spring Creek is slated to potentially play the Wolverines at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Spartans have...
Nature Notes: A summer of friends
The Friends of the Ruby Mountains had a great summer season. They put on 11 events this summer and will finish up the season Saturday with a special hike for beginners. The goal of this nonprofit group is to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the Ruby Mountains. One way...
Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend
ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8
ELKO — After a slow-moving first quarter, the Elko football team woke up and broke off a 48-8 victory over Hug on Friday night at Warrior Field — intercepting four passes and scoring two defensive touchdowns — putting 24 points on the board in the second quarter.
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
City wants more data before deciding whether to raise room tax
ELKO – Elko City Council wants more information before moving forward with a plan to cover a $6 million balloon payment on the Elko Conference Center that is due in less than four years. The Council unanimously approved a motion to direct City staff to develop a chart to...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (18) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
