ELKO — The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterward opened all the Fair events. Most notable of this year’s Fair was the near record heat with each day over 100 degrees. However, the heat did not quell visitors’ enthusiasm to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, or the stock horse competition and the branding contests held in the arena, between the horse races and pari-mutuel betting.

ELKO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO