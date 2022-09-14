Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Bomb explodes at Northeastern University with note citing Mark Zuckerberg
A suspicious package sent to Northeastern University exploded on Tuesday injuring one staff member, according to officials. The package contained a message criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a package that was delivered to Holmes Hall detonated after it was opened by a staff member...
Package that exploded in Boston had note critical of Meta's Zuckerberg, CNN reports
Sept 14 (Reuters) - A package that exploded after delivery to Boston's Northeastern University this week contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (META.O), CNN reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
Massachusetts Dems react after DeSantis transports migrants into ritzy Martha's Vineyard: 'Evil and inhumane'
Lawmakers in Massachusetts were tasked with caring for dozens of migrants Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy island located in Dukes County. On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers voiced their criticism online after they were forced to act swiftly to...
Migrants on Martha's Vineyard flight say they were told they were going to Boston
The plane flight carrying dozens of migrants and paid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the latest move by Republican officials to send migrants to Democrat-controlled cities.
Group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard; Florida Gov. DeSantis takes credit
More groups could be on the way as local officials scramble to prepare. A group of about 50 migrants was flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking credit for the movement via Fox News. The outlet reported that two planes full of migrants were flown...
DeSantis claims credit for sending 2 planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts
Two planes carrying migrants were sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday night, his office said, infuriating Democratic politicians and prompting a frenzied response that included humanitarian aid by locals and assistance by Massachusetts officials.
"Humans used as props": Keating slams DeSantis for flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
WOODS HOLE - U.S. Rep. Bill Keating is slamming what he calls a "pretty lame political stunt" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while praising the community response on Martha's Vineyard to the unexpected arrival of 50 migrants on the island on Wednesday. Keating told WBZ-TV he received a phone call in the afternoon from Vineyard officials who said a charter plane with men, women and children on board had arrived, and that another was on the way."They had no notification whatsoever," Keating said.The representative said the migrants from Venezuela were misled about what opportunities awaited them on the island."They had what...
POLITICO
Healey's screen time boost
FIRST IN PLAYBOOK — Maura Healey’s first television ad of the general election begins with a medley of her greatest hits as attorney general and ends with her tried-and-tested pitch for governor. “Maura Healey protected homeowners and consumers from predatory lenders. She stood up to ExxonMobil for lying...
Northeastern University reopens after an employee says a package exploded. Officials are investigating the incident as a possible hoax, sources say
Authorities believe a hard plastic case that an employee claimed exploded in the virtual reality lab of Northeastern University was not "sent" to the lab through the postal service, according to multiple sources.
Report: Green-based charter flew immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard
A Summit County-based charter company finds itself in the midst of the national immigration debate. Two aircrafts from Ultimate Jet Charters based out of the Akron-Canton Airport in Green reportedly flew about 50 immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard. ...
Florida flew 2 planes of migrants to Massachusetts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials claim they flew two planes of around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on Wednesday. According to The New York Times, local officials said the arrival of the 50 migrants was unexpected Wednesday. The NYT said it was a tactic that Republican-led...
Migrants Flown To Martha's Vineyard Relocated To Cape Cod Military Base
The facility on mainland Massachusetts is much better equipped to accommodate the group, the state's governor said.
Maura Healey Is Poised to Turn the Mass. Governorship Blue — and Become Nation's First Openly Lesbian Governor
As attorney general, Healey made a name for herself by repeatedly suing the Trump administration Massachusetts's attorney general could turn her state's top seat blue in November — and make history in the process. Maura Healey is heavily favored to win the race for governor of Massachusetts this fall. If she does, she'll become the state's first female governor and will be among the first out lesbian governors in the country. CNN reports that 51-year-old Healey won more than 85% of the vote in the Democratic primary Tuesday — for...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard to be moved to mainland
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — (AP) — Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved Friday to housing on a military base on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican governor said the move to the mainland would be voluntary....
