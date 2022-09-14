Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius
Perkiomen Valley 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business. Why did you choose...
WDEL 1150AM
Henderson throws 4 TDs in Delaware's win over Rhode Island
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams. Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue...
phillylacrosse.com
Performance Academy partners with Steelyard Sports
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 9/16/22 – From Press Release. Directors are thrilled to announce the official partnership between Steelyard Sports and Performance Academy – the Philadelphia area’s elite lacrosse training, development, and consulting service. “Performance Academy training is top-of-the-line and extremely distinguished at their craft. Steelyard is fortunate to...
phillylacrosse.com
Registration open for Coatesville Lacrosse Golf Outing on Oct. 3 at Coatesville CC
Registration is open for the Coatesville Lacrosse Golf Outing at Coatesville County Club on Oct. 3 to benefit the Coatesville HS boys’ and girls’ programs. The event begins at 12:30 PM with a Shotgun Start. Cost is $130 for golf and dinner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
Temple University inaugurates its first Black president
"We're watching history being made at this very important time in the city...," said Alumna and Trustee Tamron Hall.
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Claymont High School recognizes the Claymont Twelve, 70th anniversary of desegregation
Lawmakers and community members gathered at the Claymont Community Center Friday morning to remember its time as Claymont High School, and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Claymont Twelve. The former Claymont High School played a pivotal role in desegregation in Delaware and across the nation. The Claymont Twelve’s parents...
delawarepublic.org
HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship
Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen
PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident. The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team. "The...
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visitor charged with writing racial slur on student’s door at Rowan University
One person is facing charges for writing a racial slur on a Rowan University student’s door. Police identified two of the three individuals involved and banned them from campus. The student who gave them access to campus will be “held accountable.”
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
phillyvoice.com
Two men charged after racial slur was found written on Rowan University student's dorm
Two South Jersey men are facing charges after a racial slur was found written on a student dorm at Rowan University in Glassboro this week, University President Ali A. Houshmand said Thursday. Alston Willis, 19, of Wenonah, Gloucester County, has been charged with writing the slur "with purpose to harass...
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention
A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
phillyfunguide.com
SUNDAY FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES 3 pm
Bring your lawn chair and settle back as Silverside Church (2800 Silverside Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810) welcomes Nadjah Nicole. Singer/songwriter Nadjah Nicole has performed on stage since she was very young, appearing in state-wide talent shows and competitions, popular East Coast festivals--all the way to becoming a finalist on the Emmy-award-winning TV show, The Voice.
Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning. It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:. The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas...
Comments / 0