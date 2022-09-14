ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley (PA) 2023 FO/MF Delo commits to Canisius

Perkiomen Valley 2023 faceoff/midfielder Colin Delo has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Canisius College. High school: Perkiomen Valley High School (Schwenksville, PA) Grad year: 2023. Positions: Faceoff, Midfield. College committed to: Canisius College. Club team: NXT Lacrosse Boys. Expected major: Business. Why did you choose...
BUFFALO, NY
WDEL 1150AM

Henderson throws 4 TDs in Delaware's win over Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for career highs of 379 yards and four touchdowns as Delaware beat Rhode Island 42-21 in Saturday’s only matchup of ranked FCS teams. Joudon Townsend had a pair of TD catches and a career-high 109 yards receiving for the Fightin’ Blue...
NEWARK, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Performance Academy partners with Steelyard Sports

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 9/16/22 – From Press Release. Directors are thrilled to announce the official partnership between Steelyard Sports and Performance Academy – the Philadelphia area’s elite lacrosse training, development, and consulting service. “Performance Academy training is top-of-the-line and extremely distinguished at their craft. Steelyard is fortunate to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

DSU Gold Ranking proving “Delaware State is who we say we are”

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University is now in the gold standard ranking. They are the number 2 public Historically Black College and University in the United States according to the U.S. News & World Report. “What the ranking means to me is that I made the right decision but also to say Delaware state is who we say we are,” says senior Jonte Simmons.
DOVER, DE
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship

Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with raping young teen

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. The small town of Parkesburg has now become the center of an investigation into a man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Parkesburg is about an hour or so west of Philadelphia. The town of just about 4,000 people was surprised to hear about the incident.  The Chester County District Attorney's Office says 31-year-old Ameer Sutton-Best volunteered at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center where he helped coach an all-boys basketball team.  "The...
PARKESBURG, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WILMINGTON, DE
WITF

Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts

Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gun violence report: Pay for lots more intervention

A report on reducing and preventing gun violence in Wilmington recommends the city fund several existing intervention organizations. create a coordinator position to oversee those groups and create more programming. Organizations that wanted to provide programming must have street level relationships and already actively engage in intervention work, the report from The Community Based Public Safety Collective. Mayor Mike Purzycki ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyfunguide.com

SUNDAY FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES 3 pm

Bring your lawn chair and settle back as Silverside Church (2800 Silverside Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810) welcomes Nadjah Nicole. Singer/songwriter Nadjah Nicole has performed on stage since she was very young, appearing in state-wide talent shows and competitions, popular East Coast festivals--all the way to becoming a finalist on the Emmy-award-winning TV show, The Voice.
WILMINGTON, DE

