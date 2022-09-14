'Fold the franchise' Cleveland brings back 'Brownie the elf' in a big way

The Cleveland Browns made a change to their home field and it’s the talk of the internet.

Vintage logo/mascot “Brownie the Elf” has returned in a big way at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The angry looking elf carrying a football and delivering a stiff arm is painted on the 50-yard line for the Browns. It’s the first time the Browns have had a logo painted on the 50 since 2016.

The logo was decided by a fan vote, choosing the classic logo over the traditional Browns helmet.

“Brownie’s” origins go back to former owner Mickey McBride who needed a logo to market his team.

A Brownie is a mythical creature from Scottish folklore. The elf’s help out at night with house work but if treated badly they become ill-tempered.

The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi isn’t a fan of it. “What and eyesore,” said Poni. “Fold the franchise.”

“It’s different but kind of weird,” said Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo on The Fan Morning Show Wednesday. He added thinks it looks like Keebler elf.

But Cleveland fans seem to love their little elf.

Ken Carman from 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland called Brownie the “best logo in professional sports.”

While that’s far from the case, I personally kind of like the nostalgia of having an old logo at the 50.

It beats the alternative of their awful orange helmets, even though they’re called the “Browns” after coach Paul Brown.

Another option would’ve been a dog to represent the “Dawg Pound” section of the stands in Cleveland.

Maybe the Steelers should get creative and paint this guy on the 50.

Another idea that I think would be amazing is blacking out the end zones with a gold “Steelers” for color rush uniform games.