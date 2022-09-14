Read full article on original website
Della Hasbrouck
4d ago
Kari Lake will make a good governor, Hobbs would NOT make a good governor, she's not for America, She wants open borders, she's another biden.
Tom Ahee
4d ago
to paraphrase George Patton, " if I saw a column of Democrats and a column of Republicans, I would attack in both directions!" ... I am just so sick of the whole lot of them. 🕸️🐵
Francisca48
4d ago
Don’t need the News, or a debate, or signs or a refrigerator magnet with her ugly mug on it .. I would NEVER vote for this misfit!!
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate wants cities, not states, to regulate abortion
PHOENIX – While Arizona’s two major party U.S. Senate nominees have been battling over the abortion issue, a third candidate has a different take on the controversial subject. Marc Victor is the only Libertarian whose name will appear on ballots for Arizona’s general election in November, although his...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
Arizona Democrat accuses fellow state lawmaker of misogynistic behavior
PHOENIX – An Arizona Democrat on Friday publicly accused a fellow state lawmaker of using misogynistic and profane language when talking about her to other officials and lobbyists. District 3 Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson posted a letter to social media with the allegations against District 4 Rep. Brian...
KTAR.com
Think Tank discusses Arizona’s top election-related political issues
The Think Tank’s favorite political guru, Arizona Highground’s Chuck Coughlin, joins the show for a wide-ranging discussion of our politics. The first question of the week: the wisdom of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs begging off a debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. We then move to...
KTAR.com
Arizona Votes: Hear what governor candidates have to say about top issues
PHOENIX — KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Luke Forstner was on hand last week when Arizona’s gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs, took part in a forum hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Phoenix. Forstner breaks down the Sept. 7 event...
Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion
Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap. Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 […] The post Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
getnews.info
Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona
The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
KTAR.com
EPA awards pollution prevention grant to Arizona under infrastructure bill
PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $296,544 grant under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to limit pollution. The ADEQ Pollution Prevention Program will aim to ward off or reduce pollution through sustainable business practice development, according...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage
Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
KTAR.com
Arizona AGO grants $6 million to organizations combating opioid crisis
PHOENIX — The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday it has awarded $6 million in funding to 11 organizations that treat opioid use disorder, lead prevention efforts and educate youth on the dangers of opioids. The grants will go to services in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima...
AZFamily
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
azdem.org
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
fox10phoenix.com
'This is America's problem': Sheriffs across the nation to meet in Arizona to talk U.S.-Mexico border issues
A group of sheriffs from Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, California, and most of the other states will gather in Cochise County to tackle the border crisis. "This is not the state of Arizona's problem. This is America's problem."
kjzz.org
An Arizona journalist spent primary election day as a poll worker. Here's what he saw
As a longtime local political journalist, Hank Stephenson is used to hanging around polling places on election day. But this year, the co-founder of the Arizona Agenda decided to see what it’s like on the other side. Last month he took a gig as a poll worker — and...
