Arizona State

Comments / 124

Della Hasbrouck
4d ago

Kari Lake will make a good governor, Hobbs would NOT make a good governor, she's not for America, She wants open borders, she's another biden.

Reply(9)
19
Tom Ahee
4d ago

to paraphrase George Patton, " if I saw a column of Democrats and a column of Republicans, I would attack in both directions!" ... I am just so sick of the whole lot of them. 🕸️🐵

Reply
11
Francisca48
4d ago

Don’t need the News, or a debate, or signs or a refrigerator magnet with her ugly mug on it .. I would NEVER vote for this misfit!!

Reply(1)
11
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Think Tank discusses Arizona’s top election-related political issues

The Think Tank’s favorite political guru, Arizona Highground’s Chuck Coughlin, joins the show for a wide-ranging discussion of our politics. The first question of the week: the wisdom of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs begging off a debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. We then move to...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion

Democrats and public education advocates are urging Gov. Doug Ducey and his fellow Republicans in the state Legislature to keep their promise to lift the state’s annual school spending cap.  Republicans and Democrats in the state legislature together passed a budget in June that dedicated more than $600 million to new, permanent funding for K-12 […] The post Democrats urge Republicans to keep promise, lift cap that will stop schools from spending $1 billion appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
getnews.info

Watt Masters Garners Praise for being a Best Residential Solar Installation Company in Arizona

The family run company Watt Masters has been in business for over 100 years spanning 4 generations, getting their start in Germany installing the first electrical systems into homes. Since 1999, they have been providing trusted solar installation and electrician services to families in the greater Phoenix area and expert solar installation all across Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

EPA awards pollution prevention grant to Arizona under infrastructure bill

PHOENIX — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will receive a $296,544 grant under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to limit pollution. The ADEQ Pollution Prevention Program will aim to ward off or reduce pollution through sustainable business practice development, according...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election

(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona AGO grants $6 million to organizations combating opioid crisis

PHOENIX — The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday it has awarded $6 million in funding to 11 organizations that treat opioid use disorder, lead prevention efforts and educate youth on the dangers of opioids. The grants will go to services in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
ARIZONA STATE
azdem.org

RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members ​​“Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”

TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
TUCSON, AZ

