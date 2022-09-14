Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome was floating down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok, a storm that is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.
nbcrightnow.com
Last coal-fired plant in Oregon demolished
The last coal-fired plant in Oregon was demolished on Thursday. A natural gas plant will open nearby.
nbcrightnow.com
$16 million awarded to strengthen WA food system infrastructure
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded $16 million in grants to help small farms and food businesses recover from the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID pandemic. Farmers, ranchers, food processors and distributors, and other food-related organizations that process or sell food from Washington to...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
nbcrightnow.com
Blood donations needed urgently during back-to-school season
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Summer is coming to an end and school is back in session. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Northwest Blood Coalition urge eligible blood donors to schedule their blood donations. High school and college students make up about 25% of blood donations, according to the Northwest...
nbcrightnow.com
Starting a community garden with Master Gardeners
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Master Gardeners at the WSU Demonstration Gardens take care of more than just vegetable gardens. At the Demonstration Garden 26 different areas are dedicated to different styles of gardens and have a number of different plants to show people what it takes to take care of them.
