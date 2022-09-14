ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenford, OH

Chamber to hold its first car show

Perry County Tribune
GLENFORD – The Perry County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a car show on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Vinberige Vineyards, 5400 state Route 204, Glenford. Featuring dash plaques, trophies and prizes, a 50/50, basket raffles, and food trucks, the event starts at 1 p.m. with registration for cars beginning at noon. The winery will be open. Entry fee is $25. Rain date is Oct. 2.

According to chamber Executive Director Kim Barnhart, this is the first car show the chamber has held, but “we’re hoping that we can add it to our list of events and make it an annual thing.” Proceeds will help fund chamber operations, as well as four annual scholarships the chamber gives out, one to each of the county’s four school districts.

Sponsors of the event include Perco, Inc.; Almost Home Real Estate Services LLC; Genesis Perry County Medical Center; The Perry County Tribune; Hopewell Health Centers; and Roberts–Winegardner Funeral Home.

