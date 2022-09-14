Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
NBC Sports
Former NFL QB rips Pats coaching staff: 'You did this to yourself'
The New England Patriots' unique coaching situation is in the national spotlight after a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Matt Patricia and Joe Judge haven't exactly inspired confidence since taking over for ex-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. After struggling through camp and the preseason, the Patriots offense only scored one touchdown in last week's 20-7 defeat. The porous offensive line allowed three hits on quarterback Mac Jones, including a costly strip-sack returned for a Dolphins TD.
NBC Sports
Lions dominating Commanders in first half
It’s getting ugly for the Washington Commanders. Carson Wentz has been sacked three times while only completing three passes, Jared Goff has two touchdown passes, and the Lions have a 22-0 first half lead. Lions first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson has been outstanding, with two sacks of Wentz. He’s going...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Vikings predictions for Week 2
Reuben Frank (1-0) I know one thing. If the Eagles play against the Vikings like they did against the Lions they’re not winning this game. There are a lot of trends that favor the Eagles. Kirk Cousins is 10-17 in his career in prime-time and 2-9 on Monday nights. The Vikings are 6-13 in their last 19 outdoor games and 2-16 in their last 18 outdoor games against winning teams. It’s a game the Eagles should win, but until I see this defense make plays against a good quarterback I can’t pick them. That was a pathetic performance Sunday in Detroit. After all the roster additions and all the talk about upgraded pass pressure and more playmaking to allow 35 points to a team that had scored 35 points twice in the last four years? To miss 15 tackles? To allow five 70-yard touchdown drives? To nearly blow a 17-point second-half lead? Cousins may not be a great quarterback – he’s only won one playoff game in 10 seasons – but he’s a terrific passer, and his 98.8 passer rating is 5th-highest in history – behind only Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. If this defense doesn’t play significantly better, he and Justin Jefferson will tear them apart. And they have an elite running back as well in Dalvin Cook. I don’t see a win unless a lot of things change on the defensive side.
NBC Sports
Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game
49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
Giants' Daniel Bellinger's first NFL catch goes for a touchdown
Bellinger was shut out in Week 1 and the first half of Week 2 - but he ended the Giants’ first drive of the second half Sunday with his first NFL grab, a 16-yarder where he stretched the ball across the plane of the goal line for a score.
NBC Sports
Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones
The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback. The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a...
NBC Sports
Leonard Floyd questionable for Sunday after knee buckled in practice this week
A practice injury could keep Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd out of the lineup against the Falcons this weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Floyd had his knee buckle during practice this week, but everything checked out fine structurally when he went for further evaluation. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and didn’t practice at all on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux feels “really confident” he will play Sunday
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Thursday he feels good about his availability for Sunday. The No. 5 overall selection missed the season opener with the right medial collateral ligament he sprained on a cut block in the second preseason game. Thibodeaux officially was limited again Thursday but has gotten...
NBC Sports
Steven Means carted off, ruled out with ankle injury
Ravens outside linebacker Steven Means was injured early in the second quarter. He went down during a Raheem Mostert run that lost 3 yards with 14:14 left until halftime. Means could not put any pressure on his right foot as the cart came out to transport him to the training room.
NBC Sports
George Kittle returns to practice, listed as questionable
The 49ers got tight end George Kittle back on the practice field Friday, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Kittle is listed as questionable to play his first game of the regular...
NBC Sports
Breer: How Brian Flores helped Steelers offense prepare for Patriots
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense finds success against the New England Patriots' defense on Sunday, it might be thanks to a familiar face. Brian Flores joined the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this offseason after the Miami Dolphins fired him as their head coach following the 2021 season. Prior to Miami, Flores spent 11 years in New England as an assistant coach -- including nine on the defensive side -- from 2008 to 2018.
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out
The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
NBC Sports
Jets convert fake punt, tie Browns 7-7
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson made a lot of big plays in Ohio while playing his college ball in Columbus and he got his first NFL touchdown in the same state. Wilson caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco with just over 13 minutes to play in the first half and Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point tied the game 7-7.
NBC Sports
Rashod Bateman over 100 yards receiving after 75-yard touchdown catch
The Dolphins-Ravens game is a track meet. The Ravens have touchdowns of 103 and 75, and the Dolphins had a 59-yard play that set up a touchdown. Rashod Bateman gave the lead back to Baltimore only 10 seconds after the Dolphins tied it up 7-7 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.
NBC Sports
Wright very critical of 49ers' decision to move on from Jimmy G
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright knows what it's like to face Jimmy Garoppolo, which explains exactly why he had a very strong reaction when asked about the 49ers moving on from the veteran quarterback in favor of Trey Lance. "One of the worst decisions I've seen made in a...
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Brady will take weekly personal days in unique setup
Tom Brady has earned a little leeway over his 23-year NFL career, and he plans on using it this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will take every Wednesday off as a "rest day" during the regular season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning. While Brady has taken occasional mid-week personal days in years past -- often on Thursdays -- this is the first time in his career that he'll have a scheduled day off every week.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers won't bench Lance for Jimmy G 'any time soon'
After Trey Lance and the 49ers started the 2022 season off with a water-logged loss to the Chicago Bears, predictions from NFL pundits that the young quarterback will be benched for veteran Jimmy Garoppolo dominated the week’s headlines. But San Francisco remains confident in Lance despite all of the...
NBC Sports
Seahawks DC has perfect one-word summary of 49ers rivalry
It’s hard to put the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks rivalry into words. But that wasn’t the case for Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, who didn’t hesitate with his one-word summary of the rivalry. “Slugfest. It’s a slugfest,” Hurtt said on Thursday before the reporter could finish his...
