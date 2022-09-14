Read full article on original website
Related
'Time to go fishing': Joe Thomas recalls draft day as he joins Cleveland Browns Legends
CLEVELAND — Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas harkened back to the day he was drafted as he and the late Darrel “Pete” Brewster were inducted into the Browns Legends program at halftime of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. “Time to go fishing after...
Artie Burns, Jake Curhan Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. 49ers
Though Burns practiced on Friday, he wasn't quite ready to return to game action, while Curhan's deactivation leaves Seattle thin depth-wise at tackle heading into a physical NFC West matchup in Santa Clara.
Comments / 0