Andy Cohen’s Memoir in Development as Coming-of-Age Comedy at Universal TV and Blumhouse

By Selome Hailu
 4 days ago
Universal Television is developing Andy Cohen ’s memoir “Most Talkative” into a coming-of-age comedy series for NBC . Blumhouse Television is also attached.

“Most Talkative” centers a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. The series will follow young Cohen’s journey not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build his own.

Cohen published his memoir in 2012 via Macmillan Publishers’ St. Martin’s Press. He is best known for hosting Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and executive producing the “Real Housewives” franchise for the network.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen said.

Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner will write the series while Todd Holland serves as director. Cohen executive produces alongside Greenberg, Weiner, Holland and Blumhouse TV’s Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold and Chris Dickie will executive produce for Blumhouse Television.

Greenberg is best known for directing stage productions including “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” starring Calista Flockhart and Zachary Quinto; “Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical,” which he also co-wrote; and “Guys & Dolls,” starring Rebel Wilson. Weiner has scored the Broadway musical comedy “First Date,” starring Zachary Levi and the musical adaptation of the film “Trading Places” while also contributing songs for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Holland’s directing credits include Malcolm in the Middle,” “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Monster High.”

#Universal Tv#Comedy#Universal Television#Nbc#Blumhouse Television#Cardinals#Mitzvah#Macmillan Publishers#St Martin#Utv#Blumhouse Tv
